United States vs Oman LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

Follow here United States vs Oman Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this United States vs Oman friendly match.
What time is the United States vs Oman match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game United States vs Oman of September 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 pm.
Bolivia: 8:30 pm.
Brasil: 9:30 pm.
Chile: 9:30 pm.
Colombia: 7:30 pm.
Ecuador: 7:30 pm.
Estados Unidos: 8:30 pm ET on UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock and TNT.
México: 6:30 pm.
Paraguay: 8:30 pm.
Perú: 7:30 pm.
Uruguay: 9:30 pm.
Venezuela: 8:30 pm.
Oman's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Faiyz Al-Rashidi, Jameel Al Yahmadi, Khalid Al-Braiki, Ahmed Al-Khamisi, Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Abdullah Fawaz, Harib Al-Saadi, Zaher Al-Aghbari, Issam Al-Subhi, Omar Al-Malk and Muhsen Al Ghassani .
United States latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Matt Turner, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Luca de la Torre, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah.
Players to watch from Oman
The next three players are considered key to Oman's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against the United States. Player Muhsen Al Ghassani (#12) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Harib Al-Saadi (#23) is another play distributor on the pitch who is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Faiyz Al-Rashidi (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Oman Professional League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive goal on Tuesday.
Oman
The Oman soccer team is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers, they will have two friendly games this month against the United States and Palestine. In the 2022 World Cup, Oman did not qualify for the tournament and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on September 8, resulting in a 2-1 defeat against Palestine at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and thus they lost another friendly match. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from the United States
The next three players are considered key to the United States offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Oman. The player Christian Pulisic (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Timothy Weah (#21) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 29-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday .
USA
The United States soccer team is preparing for the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League, they will have two friendly games to prepare this month against Oman and Uzbekistan. In the 2022 World Cup, the United States had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on September 9, resulting in a 3-0 victory against Uzbekistan at CityPark and thus achieved another victory in friendly matches. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Allianz Field is located in the city of Minnesota, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 19,400 spectators and was inaugurated on April 13, 2019. It is the home of Minnesota United of Major League Soccer and cost 200 million dollars.