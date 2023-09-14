Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah live, as well as the latest information from Príncipe Sultán bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah match live on TV and online?
The Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah?
This is the kick-off time for the Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah match on September 14, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player at Al Ittihad Jeddah
One of the players to watch out for in Al Ittihad Jeddah is Karim Benzema, the 35-year-old French-born center forward, has played five matches so far in the Saudi Professional League 2023-2024, in the total of matches he already has two assists and two goals, these against; Al Riyadh SC and Al Hilal Riyadh. One of the players to watch out for in Al Ittihad Jeddah is Karim Benzema, the 35-year-old French-born center forward, has played five matches so far in the Saudi Professional League 2023-2024, in the total of matches he already has two assists and two goals, these against; Al Riyadh SC and Al Hilal Riyadh.
Key player at Al Akhdoud
One of the most outstanding players in Al Akhdoud is Leandre Tawamba, the 33 year old Cameroonian-born center forward, has played five matches in the current edition of the Saudi Professional League, in the total number of matches, he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, this one against; Al Taawoun.
History Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah
The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on September 14 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Al Ittihad Jeddah
Al Ittihad Jeddah has been developing a good role in the current edition of the Saudi Professional League, because after playing a total of five matches, it is in the number three position in the standings with 12 points, this after winning four matches, drawing none and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +11 after scoring 15 goals and conceding four.
Al Raed 0 - 3 Al Ittihad Jeddah
- Last five matches
Al Raed 0 - 3 Al Ittihad Jeddah
Al Ittihad Jeddah 2 - 0 Al Tai
Al Riyadh SC 0 - 4 Al Ittihad Jeddah
Al Wehda Mecca 0 - 3 Al Ittihad Jeddah
Al Ittihad Jeddah 3 - 4 Al Hilal Riyadh
Actuality - Al Akhdoud
Al Akhdoud has had a bad performance in the Saudi Professional League 2023-2024, because after playing five matches they are in the 13th position in the standings with four points, this score was achieved after winning one match, drawing one and losing three, they have also scored three goals and conceded six, for a goal difference of -3.
Al Shabab Riyadh 1 - 1 Al Akhdoud
- Last five matches
Al Shabab Riyadh 1 - 1 Al Akhdoud
Al Akhdoud 1 - 3 Al Fateh
Al Ahli Jeddah 1 - 0 Al Akhdoud
Al Akhdoud 0 - 1 Al Taawoun
Al Riyadh Sc 0 - 1 Al Akhdoud
The match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
The match between Al Akhdoud and Al Ittihad Jeddah will take place at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the city of Abha (Saudi Arabia). The stadium is where Al Akhdoud Club plays its home matches, was built in 1984 and has a capacity of approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Jeddah, valid for matchday six of the Saudi Professional League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.