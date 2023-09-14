Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Wrexham: Hayden earns Dragons first away win of the season

Aaron Hayden scored a 56th-minute goal as Wrexham continued their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

The Dragons were much the better side in the first half but failed to capitalize on their dominance, Luke McGee saving from Sam Dalby at point-blank range to keep the match scoreless.

Hayden finally made the breakthrough as he met Tom O'Connor's corner to head the visitors in front.

Sam Taylor nearly equalized for Tranmere but Mark Howard, now the Wrexham starting goalkeeper following Ben Foster's retirement, tipped his strike over the crossbar.

A first away win of the season lifts the Dragons up to eighth in the EFL League Two table while Rovers sit 22nd, outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, following a fifth defeat in six league games.

Story of the match

Both sides had chances within two minutes of kickoff, Kieron Morris curling over for the hosts before Luke Young's powerful strike deflected off of Ollie Palmer and out after James McClean saw a volley blocked.

From a series of corner kicks, the visitors' best chance of the early stages fell to Palmer, who volleyed over from the penalty area following a short Ben Tozer throw.

On quarter of an hour, Ryan Barnett created space from a stepover and his deep cross found Elliot Lee, whose header back across goal was just over.

Two minutes later, a low, left-wing cross from Regan Hendry was met by Kristian Dennis after he got in between two Dragons defenders. However, he couldn't find the finish needed.

Palmer was proving to be a problem as the contest progressed and he twisted past three Tranmere players, playing in Dalby, who was denied by a spectacular effort from McGee.

After a Tozer throw was only half-cleared, McGee missed it but Young's follow-up header was high and wide of the post.

Wrexham continued their spell of pressure, Young finding McClean on the left with a short pass, the former Wigan man seeing his low strike blocked.

With the half coming to an end, Josh Hawkes attempted a speculative shot that predictably went well wide of the far post.

Almost immediately after the restart, Dalby nearly put the Dragons in front as he headed an O'Connor corner just wide after McClean's rising shot was deflected behind.

On 52 minutes, Will Boyle flicked on, Tozer headed back inside and Hayden nodded meekly at McGee while under severe pressure.

Three minutes later, the decisive moment came. Young's long-range effort rocketed off a Tranmere defender and deflected out for a corner.

From that corner, Hayden arrived in the box unmarked to turn O'Connor's inswinging delivery home from close range.

In search of an equalizer, Dan Pike fired wide and Morris crossed on the right for Tom Davies, who arrived too late to meet the delivery.

Both goalkeepers had to be alert to danger, McGee saving from Palmer following a pass from McClean and Howard stopping substitute Sam Taylor.

Hayden, making just his second start of the season, was replaced on 73 minutes by Eoghan O'Connell after suffering from cramps.

Tozer kept Young's corner alive and after turning to send a low ball into the area, it was deflected just out of the reach of Dalby.

Howard had to be alert to the danger two minutes later, Taylor looking to latch onto a low through ball before the Wrexham netminder stopped him.

Anthony Forde came on for Bennett and new signing George Evans replaced Lee as Phil Parkinson wanted some fresh legs for the closing stages.

Six minutes of stoppage time brought little in the way of meaningful action save for a goalmouth scramble that saw McGee come forward, but Wrexham hung on.

Man of the match: Aaron Hayden