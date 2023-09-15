Estrela Amadora vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Porto

2:15 AM42 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Estrela Amadora vs Porto match live?

If you want to watch the game Estrela Amadora vs Porto live on TV, your options is: GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:10 AMan hour ago

What time is Estrela Amadora vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Estrela Amadora vs Porto of 15th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 3:15 pm: Bet365

Chile 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 1:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 1:15   pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 2:15 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español

Spain 8:15 pm: Bet365

Mexico 1:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 1:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

2:05 AMan hour ago

Speak, Sergio Vieira!

"That feeling [of being able to take more from the game] wasn't just at the end. With all due respect to what happened, in terms of competitiveness and some moments when Portimonense had the ball and chances. In general terms, that feeling was there from the start of the game, that we could and should have taken three points, because of our competitive attitude, our defensive organization, the quality with which we had the ball. As for the moment we conceded the goal, it was more a loss of the ball by us that led to a set-piece by them. And at a time when we're highly rigorous, conceding that goal isn't normal for us. But that's part of it, because players are human beings and decision-making is human. 

That game was a long time ago, with only two weeks' work, and naturally there are a lot of things to be corrected. It can't even be considered an official game for us, in a rational way.

Now, with more weeks under our belt, we have to take a real look at what we've learned so far, what we've assimilated and what we need to improve. We have to focus on processes rather than results, position in the table or the name of the opponent."

2:00 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup Estrela Amadora

Bruno Brígido; Johnstone Omurwa, Miguel Lopes, Kialonda Gaspar, Hevertton Santos; Léo Cordeiro, Aloisio, Shinga; Léo Jabá, Ronaldo Tavares, Ronald. 

Coach: Sergio Vieira.

1:55 AMan hour ago

Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"It's my fault for not speaking more often. I can give you a brief overview of the market. It is what it is. Regarding the market and the closure, the duration... The market hasn't closed yet in some countries and it's detrimental to teams with less financial capacity. Timing for those who need it is always bad. It's bad to arrive on the eve of a game and see a player leave. Otávio was the best player in the league last season, very important, that's obvious to everyone. The timings are what they are. Otávio trained and was ready to play all week. I had surgery, it was public, that morning... I left the hospital, with Otávio sold, still not very well from the anesthesia and it was hard to lose a player like him. But we won the game. Then there's changing the dynamic of the team. He was a player with a lot of weight. That's what happened.

João Moutinho had to do with timing. Initially, the president told me about the situation. I spoke to João on the phone and in the meantime, with the departure of Otávio, we had to adjust one situation or another, taking into account our capacity in the market, with great difficulties. The timing wasn't the best, for that position we have Nico, Baró, Varela, six in all for the position Moutinho was coming for. Otávio left and there's no ability to do things overnight. We didn't have that capacity and we had to talk about it for two or three days to get the balance right. João chose to go to Braga. João, like Quaresma, Pepe, are part of the club's DNA. That's it, nothing happened.

It's harder to understand the VAR's mistakes, there isn't the pressure of the game itself, of the atmosphere, it's comfortably calm to make good decisions and there haven't been any good decisions. It's a phase I hope will pass, it's not good for Portuguese soccer and it doesn't give us a good image.

What I think is very simple. The criticism that interests Taremi is that of his colleagues and coaching staff, which can be constructive. That's what interests Taremi, period.

This is a subject that could go on and on. The compensation that is given in relation to the incidents of the game, everything that contributes to the referee being able to say that there are 10 or 15 minutes of compensation, I think is fair. It's what we've been asking for. The useful time was one of the lowest in Europe. 

We average 100 minutes, which is one of the highest. But in terms of actual playing time, we're the worst team. That means something, I'm not saying that our opponents are anti-playing, but it's difficult, if there are 10 or 15 minutes you have to realize how many are played if we're not talking about two antagonistic things. It's part of our culture, of wanting to win. Anyway, it's up to the referee to decide if another minute has to be played in compensation. What happens in the game to make it last that long. We, FC Porto, and I believe that this start to the season has been accentuated because we've been chasing losses, want the game to play out naturally. We have to understand what's happening. I have my idea".

1:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup Porto

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, Iván Marcano, Wendell; Nicolás González, Stephen Eustáquio; Toni Martínez, Pepê, Wenderson Galeno; Namaso. 

Coach: Sérgio Conceição.

1:45 AMan hour ago

Classification

1:40 AMan hour ago

Dragons

With three wins and a draw to their name, Porto are in second place on 10 points - the same as leaders Boavista, who have the edge on goal difference. The Dragons have an 83% record.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Tricolors

With a 33% record, Estrela Amadora are in 13th place with four points, the same as Moreirense, Rio Ave and Vizela. The Tricolores have two defeats, one win and one draw.
1:30 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Estrela Amadora vs Porto live this Friday (15), at the José Gomes Stadium at 2:15 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

