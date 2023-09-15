Estrela Amadora vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 3:15 pm: Bet365
Chile 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 1:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 1:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 2:15 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español
Spain 8:15 pm: Bet365
Mexico 1:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 1:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak, Sergio Vieira!
That game was a long time ago, with only two weeks' work, and naturally there are a lot of things to be corrected. It can't even be considered an official game for us, in a rational way.
Now, with more weeks under our belt, we have to take a real look at what we've learned so far, what we've assimilated and what we need to improve. We have to focus on processes rather than results, position in the table or the name of the opponent."
Probable lineup Estrela Amadora
Coach: Sergio Vieira.
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
João Moutinho had to do with timing. Initially, the president told me about the situation. I spoke to João on the phone and in the meantime, with the departure of Otávio, we had to adjust one situation or another, taking into account our capacity in the market, with great difficulties. The timing wasn't the best, for that position we have Nico, Baró, Varela, six in all for the position Moutinho was coming for. Otávio left and there's no ability to do things overnight. We didn't have that capacity and we had to talk about it for two or three days to get the balance right. João chose to go to Braga. João, like Quaresma, Pepe, are part of the club's DNA. That's it, nothing happened.
It's harder to understand the VAR's mistakes, there isn't the pressure of the game itself, of the atmosphere, it's comfortably calm to make good decisions and there haven't been any good decisions. It's a phase I hope will pass, it's not good for Portuguese soccer and it doesn't give us a good image.
What I think is very simple. The criticism that interests Taremi is that of his colleagues and coaching staff, which can be constructive. That's what interests Taremi, period.
This is a subject that could go on and on. The compensation that is given in relation to the incidents of the game, everything that contributes to the referee being able to say that there are 10 or 15 minutes of compensation, I think is fair. It's what we've been asking for. The useful time was one of the lowest in Europe.
We average 100 minutes, which is one of the highest. But in terms of actual playing time, we're the worst team. That means something, I'm not saying that our opponents are anti-playing, but it's difficult, if there are 10 or 15 minutes you have to realize how many are played if we're not talking about two antagonistic things. It's part of our culture, of wanting to win. Anyway, it's up to the referee to decide if another minute has to be played in compensation. What happens in the game to make it last that long. We, FC Porto, and I believe that this start to the season has been accentuated because we've been chasing losses, want the game to play out naturally. We have to understand what's happening. I have my idea".
Probable lineup Porto
Coach: Sérgio Conceição.
