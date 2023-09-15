PSG vs Nice LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Photo: PSG

3:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups PSG vs Nice live, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch PSG vs Nice Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Bein Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Bein Sports.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Nice: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?

This is the start time of the game PSG vs Nice: of Friday, September 15, 2023 in several countries:

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Be careful with these players

The sacred Child of Paris, Kylian Mbappé is the player to follow for PSG. With 3 games he has scored 5 goals, on this past FIFA date he did not score the goal difference or be the reference to which we are accustomed.
On the Nice side, Terem Moffi has made 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games. The 24-year-old young man of Nigerian origin will be the main problem for the PSG defense.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Favorite to win the Ballon d'Or

Mbappé is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or. With 54 goals in 56 games. He single-handedly won Ligue 1 and was the top scorer in the last world cup. Behind them are Messi who won the World Cup, Ligue 1 and The Best.
He scored 34 goals in 54 games.
Haaland won the Premier League and the Champions League, who scored 53 goals in 54 games.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

It will not be available

Kang-in Lee will not be available for Luis Enrique, after he was given permission to participate in the Asian games that begin on Saturday, September 23, and end until October 8.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Clean at PSG

Marco Verratti finally left PSG, after several weeks of negotiations with Al Arabi, where the Parisian team is going to take 45 million. You will have a new experience in Qatari football. Apart from that Al Ahli SC is looking to close Julian Draxler, after not entering into plans since seasons ago. Finally, Édouard Michut is going to Turkey to go on loan with an option to buy to Adana Demirspor.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Nice arrive?

The Nice team has 6 points in eighth position, with 3 draws and 1 victory. Drawing against Lyon, against Racing de Strasbourg. Their next game will be against Monaco, the championship leader.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

How does PSG arrive?

Paris continues to maintain a good pace in Ligue 1. Where they have won their last two games against Lens and Lyon. Against Toulouse they tied at one goal. With 8 points to 2 from Monaco. This match can define the future of Parisians.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

