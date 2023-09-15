PSG vs Nice LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here PSG vs Nice Live Score
How to watch PSG vs Nice Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Bein Sports.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Nice: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, September 15, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Chile
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Spain
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
Canada
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV, Canadá.
|
USA
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Peru
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, September 15, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
Be careful with these players
On the Nice side, Terem Moffi has made 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games. The 24-year-old young man of Nigerian origin will be the main problem for the PSG defense.
Favorite to win the Ballon d'Or
He scored 34 goals in 54 games.
Haaland won the Premier League and the Champions League, who scored 53 goals in 54 games.
It will not be available
Clean at PSG
How does Nice arrive?
How does PSG arrive?