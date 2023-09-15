Al-Hilal vs Al Riyadh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Image: Al Hilal

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:22 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh match.
1:17 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and  Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:12 AM2 hours ago

Retrospect

The two teams are meeting for the first time in their history, having never met before in any competition.
1:07 AM2 hours ago

Probable Al Riyadh

Al Riyadh's probable team for the match is: Campaña, Tosca, Asiri and Arslanagic; Al Khaibari, N'Dong, Touré and Kurdi; Juanmi, Musona and Al Rashidi.
1:02 AM2 hours ago

Probable Al Hilal

Al Hilal's probable team for the match is: Bono, Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali and Abdulhamid; Rúben Neves, Kanno, Michael, Al Dawsari and Neymar; Mitrovic.
12:57 AM2 hours ago

Injuries

Al Hilal will be without the injured Al Malki, while Al Riyadh will be without the injured Ali Alnowaiqi, who is the only absentee for the match, apart from Neymar's return from international duty.
12:52 AM2 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal are in second place in the Saudi League with 13 points, level with Al Taawon, three points below Al Ittihad and one above Al Ahli. Al Riyadh are in 15th place with four points, level with Al Akhdoud and Al Raed, as well as one above Dhamk and one below Al Khaleej.
12:47 AM2 hours ago

Last matches: Al Riyadh

Al Riyadh are coming off the back of three straight defeats. On the 24th, at home, they lost 4-0 to Al Ittihad, with goals from Benzema, Hamdallah (2) and AL Amri. On the 28th, away to Al Raed, the defeat came 3-0, with Fouzair (2) and Sayoud. And on Friday (01), at home, the defeat came against Al Akhoud, with a goal from Tawamba.
12:42 AM2 hours ago

Last matches: Al Hilal

Al Hilal come into the match on the back of three straight wins in recent games. On August 24, away from home, they beat Al Raed 4-0, with goals from Mitrovic, Al Dawsari (2) and Al Hamdan. On August 28, at home, the victory was 2-0 against Al Ettifaq, with Malcom and Al Dawsari. And on Friday (01), away from home, the win came 4-3 over Al Ittihad, with goals from Mitrovic (3) and Al Dawsari, while Romarinho, Benzema and Hamdallah.
12:37 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League match: Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo