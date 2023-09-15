Al-Hilal vs Al Riyadh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
The two teams are meeting for the first time in their history, having never met before in any competition.
Probable Al Riyadh
Al Riyadh's probable team for the match is: Campaña, Tosca, Asiri and Arslanagic; Al Khaibari, N'Dong, Touré and Kurdi; Juanmi, Musona and Al Rashidi.
Probable Al Hilal
Al Hilal's probable team for the match is: Bono, Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali and Abdulhamid; Rúben Neves, Kanno, Michael, Al Dawsari and Neymar; Mitrovic.
Injuries
Al Hilal will be without the injured Al Malki, while Al Riyadh will be without the injured Ali Alnowaiqi, who is the only absentee for the match, apart from Neymar's return from international duty.
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal are in second place in the Saudi League with 13 points, level with Al Taawon, three points below Al Ittihad and one above Al Ahli. Al Riyadh are in 15th place with four points, level with Al Akhdoud and Al Raed, as well as one above Dhamk and one below Al Khaleej.
Last matches: Al Riyadh
Al Riyadh are coming off the back of three straight defeats. On the 24th, at home, they lost 4-0 to Al Ittihad, with goals from Benzema, Hamdallah (2) and AL Amri. On the 28th, away to Al Raed, the defeat came 3-0, with Fouzair (2) and Sayoud. And on Friday (01), at home, the defeat came against Al Akhoud, with a goal from Tawamba.
Last matches: Al Hilal
Al Hilal come into the match on the back of three straight wins in recent games. On August 24, away from home, they beat Al Raed 4-0, with goals from Mitrovic, Al Dawsari (2) and Al Hamdan. On August 28, at home, the victory was 2-0 against Al Ettifaq, with Malcom and Al Dawsari. And on Friday (01), away from home, the win came 4-3 over Al Ittihad, with goals from Mitrovic (3) and Al Dawsari, while Romarinho, Benzema and Hamdallah.
