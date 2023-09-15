Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors live, as well as the latest information from Norberto Tomaghello Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kick-off time for the match Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors on September 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:45 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 17:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 18:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 17:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 16:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 16:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 23:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 17:45 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 16:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 18:45 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Andrés Merlos
Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani
Assistant Referee 2: Lucio Méndez
Fourth official: Yamil Possi
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the players to keep in mind in Boca Juniors is Edinson Cavani, the 36-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played two games so far in the Professional League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored a goal, this one against; Platense.
Key player at Defensa y Justicia
One of the most outstanding players in Defensa y Justicia is Lucas Pratto, the 35 year old center forward born in Argentina has played three games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against; Godoy Cruz.
History Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate
In total, both teams have met 13 times since 2015, the record is dominated by Boca Juniors with five wins, there have been nine draws and Defensa y Justicia has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 15 goals to Defensa y Justicia's five.
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors throughout the Prefesional League 2023 has had a bad performance, because after playing three games is located in the 10th position in the standings with three points, this was achieved after winning one game, not tying any and losing two, also has a goal difference of 0, this after scoring three goals and conceding three.
Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Racing Club
- Last five games
Actuality - Defensa y Justicia
Defensa y Justicia is going through a good moment talking about the Professional League 2023, because after playing a total of three matches, it is located in the 11th position of the standings with three points, this after not winning any match, drawing three and not losing any, it has also scored three goals and conceded three, for a goal difference of 0.
Platense 0 - 0 Defensa y Justicia
- Last five games
The match will be played at the Norberto Tomaghello Stadium
The match between Defensa Y Justicia and Boca Juniors will take place at the Norberto Tomaghello Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Social y Deportivo Defensa y Justicia plays its home matches, it was built in 1978 and has a capacity for approximately 18,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors, valid for date 4 of the Professional League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
