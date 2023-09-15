Hull City vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Hull City vs Coventry City on TV in real time?
When is the Hull City v Coventry City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Coventry:
Probable Hull City:
Coventry City's latest matches:
Hull City's latest matches:
Coventry City:
Before the start of the current season, Coventry played four friendly matches, winning three and drawing one. However, their first game in the Championship ended in defeat against Leicester. Like Hull City, Coventry were also knocked out of the League Cup, this time by fourth division Wimbledon.
Despite this elimination, Coventry got off to a good start in the second round of the Championship, beating Middlesbrough. However, the team couldn't maintain that good result, picking up three consecutive draws in the following matches.
Hull City
However, the start of the official season was difficult, as Hull City suffered a Championship defeat to Norwich in their first match and, surprisingly, were knocked out of the League Cup early, losing at home to fourth-tier Doncaster. However, the team proved its worth with a string of positive results, including Championship wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and Leicester, and a draw against Bristol City.
TIME AND PLACE!
Hull City are determined to get back on their feet after a disastrous season in the Championship, where they finished in 15th place with just 58 points, 11 points off the playoffs and 14 off the dangerous relegation zone. After this disappointing performance, the club focused on pre-season, playing seven friendlies and surprisingly not knowing defeat, winning three and drawing four.
Coventry performed very well in the Championship last season, finishing 5th with 70 points, which guaranteed them a place in the playoffs. However, after eliminating Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the playoffs, they failed to overcome Luton in the decider, suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat and missing out on the chance to move up a division.
The ball rolls for Hull City v Coventry City at 2.45pm ET at the MKM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, England.
Sixth round of the Championship
Date: September 15, 2023
Time: 15:45
Venue: MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil