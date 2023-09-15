Hull City vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship
Foto: Hull City

Where and how to watch Hull City vs Coventry City on TV in real time?

Hull City - Coventry City
Sixth round of the Championship

Date: September 15, 2023

Time: 15:45

Venue: MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the Hull City v Coventry City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Hull City and Coventry City kicks off at 3:45 pm ET at the MKM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, England, in the sixth round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Coventry:

Wilson; Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere; Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Bidwell; Ayari; Godden, Wright
Probable Hull City:

Ingram; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Vinagre; Slater, Seri; Delap, Tufan, Twine; Connolly
Coventry City's latest matches:

In their last five games, Coventry have won one, drawn three and lost one. In three of those games, both teams scored, while in two they didn't. As for goals, in three matches there have been more than 2.5 goals, and in two less than 2.5. Coventry scored eight goals and conceded six in that period.
Hull City's latest matches:

In their last five matches, Hull City have won three, drawn one and lost one, with four games seeing both teams score. In three games, there have been more than 2.5 goals, while in two, less than 2.5 goals have been scored, with a total of nine goals for and six against.
Coventry City:

Coventry performed very well in the Championship last season, finishing 5th with 70 points, which guaranteed them a place in the playoffs. However, after eliminating Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the playoffs, they failed to overcome Luton in the decider, suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat and missing out on the chance to move up a division.

Before the start of the current season, Coventry played four friendly matches, winning three and drawing one. However, their first game in the Championship ended in defeat against Leicester. Like Hull City, Coventry were also knocked out of the League Cup, this time by fourth division Wimbledon.

Despite this elimination, Coventry got off to a good start in the second round of the Championship, beating Middlesbrough. However, the team couldn't maintain that good result, picking up three consecutive draws in the following matches.

Hull City

Hull City are determined to get back on their feet after a disastrous season in the Championship, where they finished 15th with just 58 points, 11 points off the playoffs and 14 off the dangerous relegation zone. After this disappointing performance, the club focused on pre-season, playing seven friendlies and surprisingly not knowing defeat, winning three and drawing four.

However, the start of the official season was difficult, as Hull City suffered a Championship defeat to Norwich in their first match and, surprisingly, were knocked out of the League Cup early, losing at home to fourth-tier Doncaster. However, the team proved its worth with a string of positive results, including Championship wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and Leicester, and a draw against Bristol City.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Hull City and Coventry City is the sixth round of the Championship.

The ball rolls for Hull City v Coventry City at 2.45pm ET at the MKM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, England.

Welcome to the Hull City vs Coventry City live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Hull City on one side. On the other is Coventry City. Follow the clash between the English sides here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
