Southampton vs Leicester LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Southampton vs Leicester Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Southampton vs Leicester live match, as well as the latest information from the St Mary's Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Southampton vs Leicester match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:10 AM2 hours ago

What time is Southampton vs Leicester match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Leicester of September 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, ESPN3, GUIGO, Star+
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on Star +

1:05 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Leicester

In Leicester, the presence of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stands out. The 25-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has two goals and one assist in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 448 minutes in total.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Southampton

The presence of Adam James stands out in Southampton. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has four goals and one assist in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 439 minutes in total.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

Southampton vs Leicester history

These two teams have met 98 times. The statistics are in favor of Southampton, who have come out victorious on 36 occasions, while Leicester have won on 32 occasions, leaving a balance of 30 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 32 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Southampton with 13 victories, while Leicester has won eight, for a balance of 11 draws. 

If we take into account the times that Southampton has been at home against Leicester in the EFL Championship, there are 16 matches, where the Soton have the advantage with 10 wins over one that the Foxes have achieved, and the five draws that have been given.

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Leicester

In its return to the second division, Leicester has had a similar path to its rival, where it was undefeated, but lost in its last outing against Hull City. After the FIFA break, the Foxes will have to recover the points they lost at home.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Southampton

Southampton has had a good start to the season, but they come from a tough defeat at Sunderland and lost their four-game unbeaten streak, so they will have to play a perfect game to turn the page and get back to winning ways.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the St Mary's Stadium

The Southampton vs Leicester match will be played at St Mary's Stadium, located in the city of Southampton, in the south of England. This stadium, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for approximately 32,700 people.
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Southampton vs Leicester Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo