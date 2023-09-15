Bayern vs Bayer LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga 2023 Match
Image: Bayern

2:30 AM27 minutes ago

2:25 AM32 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

2:20 AM37 minutes ago

What time is Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen matchday 4 of the BundesLiga?

This is the kickoff time for the Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen match on September 15, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 12:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 1:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:30 a.m.

South Africa: 5:30 a.m.

Australia: 06:300 hours

United Kingdom ET: 07:30 a.m.

2:15 AM42 minutes ago

Bayer Leverkusen Statement

Xabi Alonso told the media: "If everything goes well for us, we have a chance. I have a good feeling.

"The table is not important, after three games it means nothing. Nine points, that's important? It will be very special. I had a very good time in Munich, it was a great honor for me.".

"It's too early... but Bayern are the best team in the league, they are the clear favorites for the title. It's difficult to fight against Bayern's dominance but anything can happen in a match."

2:10 AMan hour ago

Bayern statements

Tomas Tuchel spoke ahead of the match, "We have exactly the player we need, with the personality in the way he plays, in Harry Kane."

"We try to involve him more in our game and this will be an absolute success story [at the club]. We have the perfect striker for us and we are more than happy with him."

"I don't have to encourage them, they did it themselves with a good performance and a win over France [2-1 on Tuesday, in a friendly]. Yesterday we shared together for five minutes in the dressing room and it was business as usual."

"He can do it. He's an exceptional coach and it's up to him, but, in terms of his skills and knowledge, it's not a problem."

"He's a very good coach and that's what he's showing now. I learned a lot about soccer watching him play. He was a very important figure in the Spain national team, Bayern, Real Madrid and Liverpool, in midfield."

"He knows the game and has that natural aura on the pitch that leads his team to the biggest victories, so it's no surprise that he's an exceptional coach."

"He had slight back problems, but recently trained without pain. If this continues, he will be in the squad tomorrow."

"Leverkusen is a team that has a lot of qualities and he is a great player. I'm really looking forward to the evening game. It is a stage for this match. We are the two teams that started with three wins. "We will be ready to give our best and try to win."

"Manu was very close, but then he had some problems in the calf of the other leg. He's still running. At the moment we have been cautious. The plan is for him to start goalkeeper training next week and then return to training with the team the following week. But both he and we are very positive. We have to wait.

2:05 AMan hour ago

Latest Bayer Leverkusen lineup

Hrádecký, Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Palacios, Xhaka, Hofmann, Wirtz, Boniface.  
2:00 AMan hour ago

Bayern's last line-up

 Ulreich - Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Sané, Coman - Kane.
1:55 AMan hour ago

How do Bayer Leverkusen arrive?

Bayer Leverkusen arrives after beating Alemannia four goals to two in a rather interesting duel, the team will be looking to continue adding points.
1:50 AMan hour ago

How does Bayern arrive?

Bayern arrives to this match after beating Munchengladbach two goals to one, so they will go all out to keep winning three points.

1:45 AMan hour ago

The Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium.

1:40 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena Stadium at 12:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo