Bayern vs Bayer LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream.
Where and how to watch Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen live online
Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen matchday 4 of the BundesLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 1:30 p.m.
India: 5:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:30 a.m.
South Africa: 5:30 a.m.
Australia: 06:300 hours
United Kingdom ET: 07:30 a.m.
Bayer Leverkusen Statement
"The table is not important, after three games it means nothing. Nine points, that's important? It will be very special. I had a very good time in Munich, it was a great honor for me.".
"It's too early... but Bayern are the best team in the league, they are the clear favorites for the title. It's difficult to fight against Bayern's dominance but anything can happen in a match."
Bayern statements
"We try to involve him more in our game and this will be an absolute success story [at the club]. We have the perfect striker for us and we are more than happy with him."
"I don't have to encourage them, they did it themselves with a good performance and a win over France [2-1 on Tuesday, in a friendly]. Yesterday we shared together for five minutes in the dressing room and it was business as usual."
"He can do it. He's an exceptional coach and it's up to him, but, in terms of his skills and knowledge, it's not a problem."
"He's a very good coach and that's what he's showing now. I learned a lot about soccer watching him play. He was a very important figure in the Spain national team, Bayern, Real Madrid and Liverpool, in midfield."
"He knows the game and has that natural aura on the pitch that leads his team to the biggest victories, so it's no surprise that he's an exceptional coach."
"He had slight back problems, but recently trained without pain. If this continues, he will be in the squad tomorrow."
"Leverkusen is a team that has a lot of qualities and he is a great player. I'm really looking forward to the evening game. It is a stage for this match. We are the two teams that started with three wins. "We will be ready to give our best and try to win."
"Manu was very close, but then he had some problems in the calf of the other leg. He's still running. At the moment we have been cautious. The plan is for him to start goalkeeper training next week and then return to training with the team the following week. But both he and we are very positive. We have to wait.
Latest Bayer Leverkusen lineup
Bayern's last line-up
How do Bayer Leverkusen arrive?
How does Bayern arrive?