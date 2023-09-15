Leicester City 0-1 Hull City: Delap strike extends Tigers unbeaten run

Hull City defeated Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium to end the Foxes' 100 percent start to the EFL Championship season.

Liam Delap put the Tigers in front after 15 minutes as his left-footed strike found the bottom left corner after cutting in from the right and seeing it deflect off of Jannik Vestergaard.

Leicester debutant Abdul Fatawu hit the foot of the post, Cesare Casadei was wide from eight yards out and Jamie Vardy was just off target with a header.

A first defeat for the Foxes since Enzo Maresca took charge in the summer sees them slip to third in the table while Hull climb to sixth and are now unbeaten in four league matches.

Story of the match

Aaron Connolly already with three goals to his name, got off a quickfire shot inside the opening minute but it was straight at Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired wide and Foxes captain Ricardo Pereira was wide with a volley after being well-placed inside the area.

On quarter of an hour, the Tigers were in front. Delap brought down Jean-Michael Seri crossfield pass, cut inside on the right and his curler hit Vestergaard on the way into the bottom corner.

Liam Delap gets off the shot that would prove to be the only goal of the match/Photo: Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images

Nine minutes before halftime, Kelechi Iheanacho brought down Dewsbury-Hall's center but his shot on the turn was blocked by Alfie Jones.

Harry Winks, brought in from Tottenham Hotspur over the summer, set himself about before unleashing a 25-yard strike that was over the top from a corner.

With little threat from their hosts, the Tigers set about extending their lead and nearly did so as Delap collected Seri's pass and picked out Connolly, who went over from 14 yards.

Leicester's first shot on target came after 61 minutes as Dewsbury-Hall's effort was easily saved by Matt Ingram.

The post then saved the Yorkshire outfit as Fatawu darted inside Ruben Vinagre and struck the base of the woodwork with his shot.

Hermansen then had to palm away substitute Cyrus Christie's curling strike and followed that up by saving Scott Twine's near-post effort.

Pereira rifled over, Dewsbury-Hall saw his pullback go wide thanks to Casadei and Vardy glanced Winks' cross wide of the post as Leicester turned up the pressure.

Casadei nodded a corner wide and Fatawu's stoppage-time strike was nowhere close as Hull were victorious at the King Power for the first time since 2008.

Man of the match: Jean-Michael Seri

Picked up an assist on Delap's goal. Was also booked but showed his experience and had a solo run at goal. Put in a fine shift.