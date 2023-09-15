Hull City vs Coventry City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Hull City look to continue their fine form as they host Coventry City at the MKM Stadium.

A 1-0 victory at in-form Leicester City last time out, courtesy of a 15th-minute goal from Liam Delap, extended the Tigers' unbeaten run to five games as they sit fifth in the EFL Championship table.

Coventry have drawn their last three matches, the most recent a six-goal thriller against Watford with the Sky Blues coming from behind three times, Matty Godden equalizing in the 87th minute.

Hull are unbeaten against Coventry in their last three meetings and have only lost twice in the last eight to last year's Championship play-off finalists.

Team news

Hull City

Midfielder Ozan Tufan has been ruled out as the Turk missed out against Leicester with a thigh injury and is not back in full training yet.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Aaron Connolly, Adama Traore, Liam Delap, Jean-Michael Seri and James Furlong were all in action for their respective countries over the two-week international break.

Coventry City

Joel Latibeaudiere, Kasey Palmer and Yasin Ayari were all away with their respective nations over the past week and their status for this match is unknown.

Midfielders Jamie Allen and Callum O'Hare are back in training and progressing nicely but this match is too soon for either of them and their return date is not yet known.

Milan van Ewijck came off against Watford with a tight hamstring but looks to recovered in time to start this match and Jay Dasilva left the pitch in a boot following a heavy challenge from a Hornets player.

Predicted lineups

Hull City: Ingram; Vinagre, Greaves, Jones, Coyle; Seri, Slater; Twine, Traore, Delap; Connolly

Coventry City: Wilson; Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas; Dasliva, Sheaf, Eccles, van Ewijk; Palmer; Wright, Godden

Ones to watch

Jean-Michael Seri (Hull City)

The midfielder was the star man in the win over Leicester and is quickly establishing himself as one of the best in the Championship, ranking fifth in passes completed and second in passing success rate.

His assist on Delap's goal against the Foxes was the Ivorian's second of the season, helping the Tigers to a strong early season start.

Matty Godden (Coventry City)

The scoring load has fallen to Godden following the departure of Viktor Gyokeres and with Haji Wright and Ellis Simms failing to produce so far, his four goals are a welcome sight.

After struggling to find consistent minutes, the 32-year-old is finally getting the opportunity to showcase what he can do.

Photo: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Previous meetings

In March, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Coventry with Matthew Godden salvaging a point late on for the Sky Blues.

Oscar Estupinan gave Hull a 52nd-minute lead after bursting into the box and beating Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson into the top corner.

The red-hot Viktor Gyokeres, who scored in five consecutive matches, turned provider, found some space, and picked out Godden, who placed his shot under Karl Darlow.

There will be no live television coverage or anything from iFollow as this match was moved up a day after rugby side Hull FC needed to use the MKM Stadium tomorrow for a Super League clash.

Kickoff is set for 7:45pm UK time.