Charlotte FC 3-3 Seattle Sounders: Agyemang rescues point for Crown in six-goal thriller

Charlotte FC earned a point with a battling 3-3 draw against the Seattle Sounders at Bank of America Stadium.

Cristian Roldan put Seattle in front after 11 minutes but Charlotte were soon level through Jaylin Lindsey.

The Sounders regained the lead as Ruidiaz picked up his second of the match in the 36th minute but again the Crown equalized, Ashley Westwood beating Stefan Frei early in the second half.

For the third time, the visitors would lead as Ruidiaz completed his brace, which looked to be the match winner only to see Patrick Agyemang rescue a point for the hosts a minute from time.

Story of the match

Just three minutes into the match, Albert Rusnak played Ruidiaz in behind the Charlotte defense, but Kristjan Kahlina came up with a wonderful save and he then stopped Rusnak on the follow-up attempt.

In the 11th minute, the Sounders were in front as a free kick by Jackson Regan was sent to Roldan and he settled the ball down and guided it past the onrushing Kahlina.

From their own set-piece, the Crown were level. A corner was cleared and recycled to Ashley Westwood, who found Karol Swiderski and his cross to the far post was met by unmarked Lindsey, who scored his first goal for the club.

Inside the final ten minutes of the opening half, Ruidiaz produced an individual moment of brilliance, Yeimar picking out the run of Rusnak, who passed to Leo Chu and he laid it off for Ruidiaz and on the turn, his curling strike left Kahlina with no chance.

On 53 minutes, the hosts were level for a second time. Ben Bender received the ball with his back to goal inside the box and after passing to Westwood, the Charlotte captain scored into the top corner.

After Bender hit the post with his shot, the Sounders went in front in the 70th minute. Joao Paulo's inch-perfect cross was met at the far post by Ruidiaz and the Peruvian converted from point-blank range.

Just when it looked as though Seattle would secure all three points, Agyemang redirected a Nathan Byrne cross into the net for his first career goal a minute from time.

Man of the match: Raul Ruidiaz

He's struggled with injuries recently which has prevented him from being the outstanding attacker he's always been, but this was vintage Ruidiaz and it is a welcome site for Seattle going forward.