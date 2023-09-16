Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul match?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul of 15th September in several countries:
Where To Watch Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
September 15, 2023
21:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
September 15, 2023
22:00
Bolivia
September 15, 2023
20:00
Brasil
September 15, 2023
22:00
Chile
September 15, 2023
22:00
Colombia
September 15, 2023
20:00
Ecuador
September 15, 2023
20:00
Spain
September 16, 2023
3:00
Mexico
September 15, 2023
19:00
Tv Azteca
Peru
September 15, 2023
20:00
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Diber Cambindo. The current Cruz Azul striker has played a key role in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Mazatlan FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Nicolás Benedetti. The current striker for Mazatlan FC has been a key player in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Mazatlan FC's last lineup:
H. González; L. Olivas, L. Merolla, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colmán, J. Intriago, S. Flores, R. Árciga; L. Amarilla, N. Benedetti.
Last Cruz Azul lineup
S. Jurado; J. Escobar, C. Salcedo, W. Ditta; R. Huescas, E. Lira, C. Rodríguez, C. Rotondi; C. Antuna, Moises; D. Cambindo.
Background:
Mazatlan FC and Cruz Azul have met on a total of 6 occasions (2 cañoneras wins, 1 draw, 3 celestial wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visitors. In terms of goals scored, both teams have scored the same number of goals, 8 in total. Their last meeting dates back to Day 10 of the Clausura 2023 where Mazatlan FC won 3-1 against Cruz Azul at "El Kraken".
About the Stadium:
Mazatlan Stadium, officially known as "El Kraken", is a sports venue located in the city of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. It was inaugurated in 2020 and became the new home of the professional soccer team Mazatlan F.C., which competes in Liga MX, the highest category of Mexican soccer.
The stadium has a capacity to hold approximately 25,000 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized venues in Liga MX. The stadium was initially called "Estadio de Mazatlan" before the Mazatlan F.C. soccer team christened it "El Kraken".
Let the cannons sound
On the other hand, the Mazatlan FC team is obliged to win in this seventh chapter of the tournament because after the events that took place in the Leagues Cup where the cannoneers showed that they can show that they are capable of taking on any team in Liga MX, the team from the Pearl of the Pacific will want to get three points that will help them climb up the general table and position themselves in the qualification zone for the final phase.
Let La Máquina start whistling
After the departure of Ricardo Ferretti and the arrival of Joaquín Moreno to the Celeste bench, the Cruz Azul team saw a slight improvement in its collective soccer and results after a draw against Santos Laguna and a hard-fought victory at the Steel Giant against Rayados de Monterrey, However, their nightmare returned with the loss against América in the Clasico Joven, putting them back in scoring trouble and at the bottom of the overall standings, putting more pressure from the sky-blue fans on their teams who want to see results on the field.
The emotions of Liga MX
The excitement continues in the Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue on their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, the Mazatlán FC cannoneers will face off against the Blue Cross Blue Machine in what will be a duel between two teams that are in need of points to get out of the bottom of the overall standings.
Kick-off time
The Mazatlán FC vs Cruz Azul match will be played at El Kraken Stadium, in Mazatlan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
