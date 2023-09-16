Tijuana vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Toluca live online
The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Tijuana vs Toluca can be tuned in from Vix live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Jesus Angulo, midfielder. One of the players who, after leaving Chivas, is returning to a great level, the player was barely able to show himself at Leon and now at Toluca he is performing at his best, a player who always seeks to offend as his main characteristic, his arrival at Toluca has gone well and if he continues in this way he will put the team in the playoffs.
Watch out for this Tijuana player
Carlos Gonzalez, forward. Coming from Paraguay, he is a striker who is more than proven in Liga MX, it was in his stage with Pumas when this player reached his maximum level and after passing through Tigres Toluca, the player arrived at the border to demonstrate that he is still lethal and after six games played he has managed to score on 4 occasions.
En muy poco tiempo te has ganado el cariño de la JAURIA ¡Te apoyamos con todo desde casa! ¡Rómpela mañana con la @Albirroja, Charli González! 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/BaL9pxvTUC— Xolos 🐕 (@Xolos) September 7, 2023
Last alignment Toluca
Volpi, Garcia, Mosquera, Huerta, Araujo, Ruiz, Venegas, Dominguez, Angulo, Meneses, Raul.
Last alignment Tijuana
Rodriguez, Fernandez, Godinez, Balanta, Contreras, Rivera, Madrigal, Barbosa, Castaneda, Martinez, Gonzalez.
Background
Tijuana 3-3 Toluca
Toluca 3-1 Tijuana
Toluca 1-2 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-2 Toluca
Tijuana 3-2 Toluca
Arbitration quartet
Central: Erick Miranda. Assistants: Michel Morales and Enedina Caudillo. Fourth Official: Vicente Jassiel.
Toluca seeks top positions
Toluca is at an interesting point where there can no longer be mistakes, the team led by Ignacio Ambriz, surprised since his arrival by the style of play that the team was taking, this was enough to reach a final, but already in this one, Pachuca liquidated them from the first game, a couple of tournaments later, things have changed a little, Toluca has not been able to be the solid team it had hoped to be and is now in a situation where if the results do not come, there could be changes in the technical direction, Toluca has been improving game by game and has already accumulated four league games without losing, at the border, Toluca could be placed as one of the top 4, but it cannot make mistakes, as it could pay for it by losing points.
Tijuana expects three points
Tijuana continues with the results of several years ago, the return of Miguel Herrera has not been as expected and the team has not been competitive, Xolos has not even been able to get close to the playoffs despite the fact that the 12th place could dispute it, now the challenge is more complicated, since only 10 advance and Tijuana is far from those positions, the team comes from a 3-0 loss to Puebla, Now the team is in 12th place and will have to face a complicated opponent that will not give them anything, Xolos has not proven to be a good team and has suffered in all its games, with the scoreboard already closed, Tijuana will have to give better results or there will be many changes in the institution.
An important duel at the border
Week 8 arrives in Liga MX, and the duels this weekend are some of the best, on the border, Tijuana will host Toluca, in what is expected to be a match of goals, the visitors are looking to climb to the top, while Xolos hopes to leave the bottom of the table, after the poor results at the beginning of the tournament, a great fight for three points is expected at the border.