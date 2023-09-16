West Ham vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here West Ham vs Manchester City live score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Ham vs Manchester City live. In addition to the most recent information from the London Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Manchester City: Erling Haaland
The 23 year old Norweigan striker is still ridicoulous in the Premier League, he has played 4 matches and he has 6 goals and 1 assist, he is obviously the top scorer in the league, and the most ridicoulous thing is that his closest pursuer is Evan Ferguson with 4 goal involvements. Will Haaland appear tomorrow against West Ham?
Player to watch from West Ham: Jarrod Bowen
The 26 year old english right midfielder started the season really well for West Ham, since he is the player with the most goal involvements in the whole team with 3 goals and 1 assist, tied with James Ward Prowse, who has 1 goal and 3 asssits. If he keeps this rythm going, he is going to surpass his goalscoring record of season 21/22 of 12 goals and 10 assists. Will he perform tomorrow against Manchester City?
Last XI from Manchester City
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland
Last XI from West Ham
Alphonse Areola; Emerson Palmieri, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, James Ward Prowse; Said Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen; Michael Antonio
When and where to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live and online?
The game will be broadcast by TNT SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo,NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Times for the match
These are some of the times for tomorrow
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Colombia: 8:00 am
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am
Chile: 9:00 am
Colombia: 8:00 am
Ecuador:8:00 am
USA (ET): 10:00 am
Spain: 3:00 pm
Mexico: 8:00 am
Paraguay: 10:00 am
Peru: 8:00 am
Uruguay: 10:00 am
Venezuela: 9:00 am
Manchester City come from a win
Manchester City, as always, started very well this Premier League, since they are the league leaders with 12 points in 4 matches, they are the only team that has won the 4 matches, and also, they have scored 11 goals and only have conceded 2 goals.
The first matchday started of with a 0-3 win against recently promoted Burnley, in the second matchday they won 1-0 against newly Champions League team Newcastle United, after that they struggled against Sheffield United, since they won 1-2, and in last matchday they won with ease 5-1 against Fulham. Can Manchester City keep their unbeaten streak tomorrow vs a very difficult West Ham?
West Ham come from a win
David Moyes's team is having a very good season, since last season, even if they won the UEFA Conference League, they got 14th in the Premier League, this season they are in 4th place with 10 points out of 12 possible with 3 wins and 1 draw. They started struggling, with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, but in the second matchday they won 3-1 against Chelsea, in the third matchday they won 1-3 against Brighton and in the last matchday they won 1-2 against Luton, and the goalscorers where Jarod Bowen, Kurt Zouma and Mads Juel Andersen. Can West ham keep up their unbeaten streak tomorrow and also do well in the UEFA Europa League, or will they struggle?
Where will the match be?
The London Stadium, located in London, England, will be the venue for this duel between two teams looking to continue having a good season in the Premier League. This stadium has capacity for 66,000 fans. This Stadium is a very well known stadium, since it is from a historic team in the Premier League, but it is not one of the oldest stadiums, since it was built in May 2008, and it was finished in March 2011, it was opened in May 2012. This is not a stadium known for being host of important matches, but it has been known for a lot of concerts, since it has hosted 12 concerts since 2016. There have been many artists or bands that are well known, like AC/DC Guns N' Roses, Green Day, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Weeknd, and many others.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: West Ham vs Manchester City Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between West Ham and Manchester City corresponding to matchday 5 of the Premier League. The meeting will take place in London Stadium. It will start at 8:00 am