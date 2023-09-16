Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Houston Dynamo vs Saint Louis live score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Dynamo vs Saint Louis live. In addition to the most recent information from the Shell Energy Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Saint Louis: Eduard Lowen
The 26 year old german midfielder is having a very good first season in the MLS, since he is the player with the most goal invovlements in the whole team; He has 6 goals and 7 asssits in 23 games played, the 23 year old American striker Nicholas Gioacchini is behind him, since he has 10 goals and 1 assist. Will Lowen appear tomorrow?
Player to watch from Houston Dynamo: Hector Herrera
The Mexican 33 year old midfielder is having a very good second season in the MLS, since he has played 24 games, and in those he is now the player with most goal involvements, with 3 goals and 9 asssits, will he appear tomorrow vs Saint Louis?
Last XI from Saint Louis
Roman Burki; Anthony Markinach, Joakim Nillson, Tim Parker, Akil Watts; Aziel Jackson, Eduard Lowen, Njabulo Blom, Jared Stroud; Samuel Aderinan, Joao Klauss
Last XI from Houston Dynamo
Andrew Tarbell; Daniel Steres, Micael, Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey; Luis Caicedo, Hector Herrera; Nelson Quinones, Amine Bassi, Sebastian Kowalczyk; Corey Baird
When and where to watch Houston Dynamo vs Saint Louis SC live and online?
The match will be broadcast on MLS Pass on Apple TV but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Times for the match
These are some of the times for the match
Bolivia: 6:30 pm
Colombia: 4:30 pm
Argentina: 7:30 pm
Brazil: 7:30 pm
Chile: 5:30 pm
Ecuador: 4:30 pm
USA (ET): 6:30 pm
Spain: 11:30 pm
Mexico: 4:30 pm
Paraguay:6:30 pm
Peru:4:30 pm
Uruguay: 6:30 pm
Venezuela: 5:30 pm
ST Louis come from a draw
ST Louis are having a very good first season in the MLS, since they are in first place in the Western Conference with 28 games played, 15 wins, 3 draws and 10 losses. Last matchday they drew 2-2 against LA Galaxy with goals from Samuel Adeniran and Joao Klauss for ST Louis and for LA Galaxy Riqui Puig and Billy Sharp scored. Can ST Louis win tomorrow vs Houston Dynamo?
Houston Dynamo come from a draw
Ben Olsen's team is having a very good season, one of the best in the last couple of years, since in 27 matches they are in 5th place with 39 points; 11 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses, last matchday was a pretty defensive match, since they played LA Galaxy and the match ended 0-0. Can Houston win tomorrow vs ST Louis SC?
Where will the match be?
The Shell Energy Stadium, located in Houston, United States, will host this duel between two teams looking to continue having a good season in the MLS. This stadium has capacity for 22,039 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLS match: Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis SC Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Houston Dynamo vs ST Louis SC corresponding to matchday 28 of the MLS. The meeting will take place in Shell Energy Stadium. It will start at 4:30 pm