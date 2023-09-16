Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United live, as well as the latest information from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United match live on TV and online?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United?
This is the kick-off time for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United match on September 16, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player for Sheffield United
One of the players to keep in mind in Sheffield United is Cameron Archer, the 21-year-old English-born center forward, has played two games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total of matches he has not managed to assist, but he already has a goal, this one against; Everton.
Key player at Tottenham Hotspur
One of the most outstanding players in Tottenham Hotspur is Heung Min Son, the 31-year-old South Korean-born left-sided attacker, has played four games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, these against Burnley on three occasions. One of the most outstanding players in Tottenham Hotspur is Heung Min Son, the 31-year-old South Korean-born left-sided attacker, has played four games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, these against Burnley on three occasions.
History Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
In total, the two teams have met 95 times, Tottenham Hotspur dominate the record with 38 wins, there have been 27 draws and Sheffield United have won 30 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Tottenham Hotspur with 173 goals to Sheffield United's 155.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Tottenham Hotspur with 173 goals to Sheffield United's 155.
Actuality - Sheffield United
Sheffield United has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of four matches, it is in the 17th position in the standings with one point, this after not winning any match, drawing one and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -3, this after scoring four goals and conceding seven.
Sheffield United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace
- Last five matches
Sheffield United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Sheffield United
Sheffield United 1 - 2 Manchester City
Sheffield United 0 - 0 Lincoln
Sheffield United 2 - 2 Everton
Actuality - Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur has been having a good performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing four games they are in the number two position in the standings with 10 points, this score was achieved after winning three games, drawing one and not losing any, they have also scored 11 goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of +7.
Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
- Last five matches
Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Manchester United
Bournemouth 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
Fullham 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the city of London (England), this stadium is where Tottenham Hotspur Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 65,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United match, valid for matchday five of the Premier League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.