Newcastle vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Newcastle vs Brentford Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Newcastle vs Brentford live match, as well as the latest information from the St. James Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Newcastle vs Brentford live on TV, your options is: NBC

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes, Peacock, Universo NOW and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Newcastle vs Brentford match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Brentford of September 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Brentford

In Brentford, the presence of Bryan Mbeumo stands out. The 24-year-old Cameroonian midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has four goals in four games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 360 minutes in total.
Key player - Newcastle

In Newcastle, the presence of Callum Wilson stands out.The presence of Callum Wilson stands out in Newcastle. The 31-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has two goals in four games played, without having started any of them. He has 96 minutes in total.
Newcastle vs Brentford history

These two teams have met 16 times. The statistics are in favor of Newcastle, who have come out victorious on 11 occasions, while Brentford have won on five occasions, leaving a balance of one draw.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Newcastle with three wins, while the other match ended in a draw.

If we take into account the times that Newcastle has been at home against Brentford in the Premier League, there are two matches, where the Magpies have the advantage with one match won, while the other match ended in a draw.

Brentford

Brentford are undefeated so far in the Premier League, although they have not had the start they had hoped for. Draws have dominated the Bees' record in the first few games and they will want to get back to winning ways after two games.

Newcastle

Newcastle have not had a good start to the season. Eddie Howe's team accumulates three defeats in a row after their most recent loss in their visit to Brighton. This game will be an important test, as they are days away from making their return to the UEFA Champions League and need to be in a better frame of mind.

The match will be played at St. James Park

The match Newcastle vs Brentford will be played at St. James Park, located in the city of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, belonging to the metropolitan county of Tyne and Wear in the North East of England, United Kingdom. This venue, inaugurated in 1880, has a capacity for 52,387 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Newcastle vs Brentford Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
