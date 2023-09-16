Newcastle vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Newcastle vs Brentford match for Premier League?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Newcastle vs Brentford history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Newcastle with three wins, while the other match ended in a draw.
If we take into account the times that Newcastle has been at home against Brentford in the Premier League, there are two matches, where the Magpies have the advantage with one match won, while the other match ended in a draw.
Brentford
Brentford are undefeated so far in the Premier League, although they have not had the start they had hoped for. Draws have dominated the Bees' record in the first few games and they will want to get back to winning ways after two games.
Newcastle
Newcastle have not had a good start to the season. Eddie Howe's team accumulates three defeats in a row after their most recent loss in their visit to Brighton. This game will be an important test, as they are days away from making their return to the UEFA Champions League and need to be in a better frame of mind.