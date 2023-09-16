Barcelona vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
3:00 AM43 minutes ago

Tune in here Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barcelona vs Real Betis live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Barcelona vs Real Betis live on TV, your option is: ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Barcelona vs Real Betis match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Real Betis of September 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Real Betis

In Real Betis, the presence of Willian José stands out. The 31-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has three goals in four games played, being a starter in two of them. He has a total of 222 minutes.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Barcelona

In Barcelona, the presence of Robert Lewandowski stands out. The 35-year-old Polish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has two goals and one assist in four games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 360 minutes in total.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Barcelona vs Real Betis history

These two teams have met 126 times. The statistics are in favor of Barcelona, who have been victorious on 76 occasions, while Real Betis have won on 27 occasions, leaving a balance of 23 draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 114 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with 71 victories, while Real Betis has achieved 22, for a balance of 21 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Barcelona has played Real Betis at home in LaLiga, there are 57 matches, where the azulgranas have the advantage with 44 wins over the six that Betis have won, and the seven draws that have occurred.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Real Betis

Real Betis has started LaLiga in a regular way, although it has just achieved a victory at home against Rayo Vallecano. However, they must keep in mind that they cannot make mistakes against their rival, as this could cost them another game, as it happened when they visited Athletic Bilbao, therefore, Manuel Pellegrini's team will have to be smart and take points in this match.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Barcelona

Barcelona has had a good start to the season and is currently undefeated in LaLiga. The team coached by Xavi Hernández only dropped points in the first matchday, when they drew 0-0 away against Getafe, otherwise, they have only counted victories to stay close to the top of the standings.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

The Barcelona vs Real Betis match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, located in the mountain of Montjuic, in the Sants-Montjuic district, in the city of Barcelona, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1929, has a capacity for approximately 50,000 spectators.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of LaLiga match: Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
