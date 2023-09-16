Barcelona vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Barcelona vs Real Betis match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Real Betis
In Real Betis, the presence of Willian José stands out. The 31-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has three goals in four games played, being a starter in two of them. He has a total of 222 minutes.
Key player - Barcelona
In Barcelona, the presence of Robert Lewandowski stands out. The 35-year-old Polish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has two goals and one assist in four games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 360 minutes in total.
Barcelona vs Real Betis history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 114 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with 71 victories, while Real Betis has achieved 22, for a balance of 21 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Barcelona has played Real Betis at home in LaLiga, there are 57 matches, where the azulgranas have the advantage with 44 wins over the six that Betis have won, and the seven draws that have occurred.
Real Betis
Real Betis has started LaLiga in a regular way, although it has just achieved a victory at home against Rayo Vallecano. However, they must keep in mind that they cannot make mistakes against their rival, as this could cost them another game, as it happened when they visited Athletic Bilbao, therefore, Manuel Pellegrini's team will have to be smart and take points in this match.
Barcelona
Barcelona has had a good start to the season and is currently undefeated in LaLiga. The team coached by Xavi Hernández only dropped points in the first matchday, when they drew 0-0 away against Getafe, otherwise, they have only counted victories to stay close to the top of the standings.