Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

What time is the match between Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Ipswich
Conor Mark Chaplin has two goals this season. The 26-year-old English striker was key to last season's promotion bid, scoring 29 goals in 52 appearances.
Watch out for this player at Sheffield Wednesday
Barry Bannan, 33-year-old midfielder. Since the 2015/16 season he has played 359 games for the club, scoring 30 goals. This game he has made seven appearances and scored one goal this term, although it was not enough to prevent Sheffield Wednesday's defeat against Cardiff City.
How does Ipswich arrive?
They achieved direct promotion to the EFL Championship by finishing second in League One. They have nine points out of a possible 12 after losing only to Leeds United, who played in the Premier League last season. They have also qualified for the last 32 of the Carabao Cup after eliminating Reading in a penalty shootout. They are second in the standings, just one point behind Preston, who currently lead alone.
How are Sheffield Wednesday coming along?
After achieving last season's promotion to the EFL Championship in the Playoffs, they have not started well this season. They have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and they still do not know the victory in the silver division of English soccer with three defeats and a draw. Currently with one point they are second last in the EFL Championship.
Background
The two teams' head-to-head record is very even, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 21 games, while Ipswich have won 20. While 16 duels have ended in a draw. Last season they met twice in League One and both ended in a 2-2 draw. These two teams have not met in the EFL Championship since February 2019;
The Stadium
The match will be played at Hillsborough Stadium which is located in the city of Sheffield. It was inaugurated on September 2, 1899 and has a capacity for 34835 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich will meet in the match corresponding to matchday 6 of the EFL Championship.
