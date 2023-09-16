Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match.
What time is Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atlanta United vs Inter Miami of 16th September in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
September 16, 2023
|
17:00 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
September 16, 2023
|
18:00
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
September 16, 2023
|
16:00
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
September 16, 2023
|
18:00
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
September 16, 2023
|
18:00
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
September 16, 2023
|
16:00
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
September 16, 2023
|
16:00
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
September 16, 2023
|
23:00
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
September 16, 2023
|
15:00
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
September 16, 2023
|
16:00
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Inter Miami player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Lionel Messi. The current Inter Miami striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Inter Miami's last lineup:
D. Callender; J. Alba, K. Miller, S. Kryvstov, D. Yedlin; B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, D. Arroyo; R. Taylor, J. Martinez, L. Messi.
Watch out for this Atlanta United player:
For this match, the player to watch will be; Giorgos Giakoumakis. The current Atlanta United striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Atlanta United's last lineup:
B. Guzan; C. Wiley, L. Abram, M. Robinson, B. Lennon; A. Sejdic, S. Sosa; T. Wolff, T. Almada, S. Lobjanidze; G. Giakoumakis.
Background:
Atlanta United and Inter Miami have met a total of 11 times (3 Atlanta United wins, 3 draws, 5 Inter Miami wins) with the scales tipping in favor of Messi's side. In terms of goals, Atlanta United have scored 11 goals, while Messi's team has scored 15. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 4 of the 2023 season, when Atlanta United lost 1-2 to Inter Miami.
About the Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a stadium located in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. It is noted for being the home of two major sports teams: the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United FC of the MLS. The stadium was inaugurated on August 26, 2017. It replaced the former Georgia Dome as the home of the Atlanta Falcons and was built primarily for sporting events, but also for other shows and entertainment. The stadium has a capacity to hold over 71,000 spectators for soccer events and can be expanded to over 75,000 for other events, such as concerts.
The GOAT seeks one more title to add to his palmares
On the other hand, the beautiful dream of the Leagues Cup and US Cup ended for Leo Messi and company, now, Inter Miami must focus on the real mission that for many is "almost impossible", because with only a month and a half of competition, the team coached by Tata Martino will seek to get out of the bottom of the Eastern conference and sneak into the MLS Playoffs zone. At the moment, Inter Miami is in 14th place with 25 points.
Defending home
Atlanta United is ready to prove its worth on the biggest stage and write a new chapter in the history of the city's soccer and the MLS tournament. The fact of receiving the team where Leo Messi, the best player in history for many, plays and having the opportunity to beat him in a mythical grass as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, makes this duel even more attractive for the locals who are coming from a great emotional blow after having tied in a thrilling 2-2 with FC Dallas, as well as staying in Playoffs qualification positions in the Eastern Conference with 40 points that keep them in sixth place.
The emotions of the MLS
The emotions of the MLS regular season 2023 continue, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 32 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Atlanta United will face Inter Miami in what will be a duel between two teams that are in need of points to move up in the overall standings of the Eastern Conference.
Kick-off time
The Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 MLS Match: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.