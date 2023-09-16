Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
How and where to watch the Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund of 16th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  ESPN2, Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: CazéTV, Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Peru 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Speak, Terzic!

"We'll decide if there's enough for the matchday squad and possibly the weekend minutes. We've lost control. These are things that shouldn't happen to us. The next tasks will be at least as difficult. Playing away to Freiburg is never easy.

We know that Freiburg are very consistent. I remember that every now and then there would be a game where they didn't look very good. However, their processes and structures remain clear. They'll show a different face on Saturday.

They're one of the best teams in the Bundesliga. It's not easy for the away team in Freiburg, having conceded just ten goals in their last 17 home games. We know how difficult the task is, but we know what we're capable of. We're looking forward to showing everyone that on Saturday."

Probable lineup for Dortmund

Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's situation

Duranville (thigh), Meunier (posterior thigh muscle), Morey (knee) are Edin Terzic's absentees. Füllkrug (posterior thigh muscle) is doubtful.
Speak, Christian Streich!

"We've hardly ever had such an unsatisfactory game before an international break. Of course I wasn't happy about it. We trained. We played against KSC. Then we had the weekend off. Some places are vacant. On the left we have to think about how we're going to decide. We have a few things to work on, there are a few open questions.

Atu, Gintes and Luci were out of training for a week. They were treated and were able to return to training from Monday and work fully.

Junior did well against Karlsruhe, running and against the ball. What you notice is that he lacks pace. That comes in training and in matches. He's been injured for a relatively long time, he still needs time. It's possible, but it's good that he's in the team. 

Of course, the Dortmund team will come here very focused. But that's normal. We have to be on the pitch and support each other so that we can change gears and create a goal threat. We had little access against Stuttgart. And we made a lot of mistakes with the ball.

The loss of Christian Günter affects us. It affects us on the pitch and also in the dressing room. Christian is a central factor in what we discuss and how he affects the players. Him being out for longer will hurt us."

Probable lineup for Freiburg

Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kübler; Eggestein, Höfler; Sallai, Doan, Grifo; Gregoritsch.
Freiburg
Freiburg's situation

Christian Streich has a few absentees for the match. The coach can't count on Günter (broken arm), Keitel (groin) and Kyereh (knee). Höler (ankle) is doubtful.
BlackYellow

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the competition, but are coming off the back of two draws in a row. The BlackYellow are bottom of the table, in ninth, on five points.
Brazilians from Brisgovia

After two wins in a row, Freiburg suffered their first defeat of the season, a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of Stuttgart. The Brazilians are in eighth place with six points.
Eye on the game

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund live this Saturday (16), at the Europa-Park Stadion at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
