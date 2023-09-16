Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live?
What time is Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: CazéTV, Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Peru 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Speak, Terzic!
We know that Freiburg are very consistent. I remember that every now and then there would be a game where they didn't look very good. However, their processes and structures remain clear. They'll show a different face on Saturday.
They're one of the best teams in the Bundesliga. It's not easy for the away team in Freiburg, having conceded just ten goals in their last 17 home games. We know how difficult the task is, but we know what we're capable of. We're looking forward to showing everyone that on Saturday."
Probable lineup for Dortmund
Dortmund's situation
Speak, Christian Streich!
Atu, Gintes and Luci were out of training for a week. They were treated and were able to return to training from Monday and work fully.
Junior did well against Karlsruhe, running and against the ball. What you notice is that he lacks pace. That comes in training and in matches. He's been injured for a relatively long time, he still needs time. It's possible, but it's good that he's in the team.
Of course, the Dortmund team will come here very focused. But that's normal. We have to be on the pitch and support each other so that we can change gears and create a goal threat. We had little access against Stuttgart. And we made a lot of mistakes with the ball.
The loss of Christian Günter affects us. It affects us on the pitch and also in the dressing room. Christian is a central factor in what we discuss and how he affects the players. Him being out for longer will hurt us."
