Watford vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
How and where to watch the Watford vs Birmingham match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Watford vs Birmingham match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Watford vs Birmingham of 16th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 9 am: Star +

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

Speak, John Eustace!

"It's been a few weeks now, the international break has given us some time to work, it's good to see some of the new boys as well. They've had a few days off, but then we're back to work.

Even though we haven't had a game to think about, training has been good and high intensity. The boys are looking forward to coming back with three games.

It's been a great group effort for the lads since the start of the season, there are no individuals here, we're all in it together.

We've matched every team we've faced, there are good signs, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Speak, Ken Sema!

"The international break was good for me. I played two matches and I'm very happy with that. I'm always proud to play for my country because it's a special feeling.

I'm not normally involved in the first team, so to be able to play two games and be a starter in both means a lot. I got to play in Stockholm in front of my friends and family, which was something big and very special.

We beat Estonia and it was a really good game - I got an assist and felt I played well. I got the ball, one-on-one, put in a good cross and it was a good goal [from Alexander Isak]. I usually put in some decent crosses, even [at Watford]! I was voted best player on the pitch in the next game, against Austria, but it was difficult because they won.

They [Birmingham] are a strong, physical team. When you have a good team [and performance], you have to beat them, home or away. I have good memories of them, having scored and assisted a few times.

So far, I think this season has been good. There have been a lot of changes; a new gaffer, new players and a new way of playing. I've played different roles as a left-back, right-winger and left-winger. I like that and I think we have something big going on here. The way we're training at the moment and the way the coach is, I think [the style of play] requires time. I think we're on the right track. We have a good squad, a mixture of youth, experience and quality. I'm looking forward to it."

Classification

Blues

At the top of the table, Birmingham are fourth on 11 points, one behind Ipswich, who are in the direct access zone for the Premier League. The Blues have won three and drawn two of their last five games.
Hornets

Watford are on a run of two defeats, two draws and just one win. The Hornets are in 18th place with five points.
Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues. The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.

The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.

Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

Eye on the game

Watford vs Birmingham live this Saturday (16), at the Vicarage Road at 10 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Watford vs Birmingham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
