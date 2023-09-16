Watford vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Watford vs Birmingham match live?
What time is Watford vs Birmingham match for Championship?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 9 am: Star +
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak, John Eustace!
Even though we haven't had a game to think about, training has been good and high intensity. The boys are looking forward to coming back with three games.
It's been a great group effort for the lads since the start of the season, there are no individuals here, we're all in it together.
We've matched every team we've faced, there are good signs, but we still have a lot of work to do."
Speak, Ken Sema!
I'm not normally involved in the first team, so to be able to play two games and be a starter in both means a lot. I got to play in Stockholm in front of my friends and family, which was something big and very special.
We beat Estonia and it was a really good game - I got an assist and felt I played well. I got the ball, one-on-one, put in a good cross and it was a good goal [from Alexander Isak]. I usually put in some decent crosses, even [at Watford]! I was voted best player on the pitch in the next game, against Austria, but it was difficult because they won.
They [Birmingham] are a strong, physical team. When you have a good team [and performance], you have to beat them, home or away. I have good memories of them, having scored and assisted a few times.
So far, I think this season has been good. There have been a lot of changes; a new gaffer, new players and a new way of playing. I've played different roles as a left-back, right-winger and left-winger. I like that and I think we have something big going on here. The way we're training at the moment and the way the coach is, I think [the style of play] requires time. I think we're on the right track. We have a good squad, a mixture of youth, experience and quality. I'm looking forward to it."
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.
The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.
Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!