Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
How and where to watch the Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca of 16th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina1:30 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Bolivia 12:30 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Brazil 1:30 pm: Star+

Chile 12:30 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Colombia 11:30 am: DIRECTV Sports

Ecuador 11:30 am: DIRECTV Sports

USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 6:30 pm: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2

Mexico 11:30 am: Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 11:30 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Peru 11:30 am: DIRECTV Sports

Uruguay 1:30 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela 12:30 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Speak, Javier Aguirre!

"The team, in general, is good, they've taken advantage of these two weeks to recover sensations and work on tactical aspects, and as for the internationals, all three have returned well, a little tired from traveling, but good, it's a shame that Rajkovic and Valjent They didn't play, but Muriqi did.

Copete travels but it's doubtful, I don't know if he'll play at the start or stay on the bench, and Mascarell isn't here, he's still not recoverable, plantar fasciitis is very annoying, it's something very annoying and difficult to recover from.

I talk to him a lot about it, I also tell him about my country (Mexico), we talk about society, politics, life and it's a delicate subject, but he handles it with dignity, he's proud to be Kosovar and I don't see him being particularly affected, he's here as always, laughing with his teammates, He's as integrated as ever, but it's true that what happened was unpleasant, and on the other hand, against Switzerland he scored two goals, something very important for someone who lives by scoring, with us he was very sad to have missed the first penalty and in the second he didn't know where to put his head, but I trust him a lot.

At home they didn't start well but away they won and drew, I've known Rafa Benítez for 20 years and I know what his teams are like, with a lot of tactical work in attack and also in defence, very organized and with their own names as important as Iago Aspas, for example, it's going to be a nice tactical duel, what can I say about Rafa Benítez, his return to LaLiga is good for us, a coach like Rafa, the new generation of young coaches should pay attention to him.

We can't drop points like we did, they can beat you, of course, but not by being so fragile and unrecognizable. People want to see us compete and I recognize that we have weaknesses, but we have to be organized and recognizable, to get the block and the team I want we still have a while to go, I want a team that goes forward more, we need to be more offensive: We have the chance to play better."

Mallorca's squad

1- Rajković

2- Nastasić 

3- Lato

4- Van der Heyden

6- Copete

7- Muriqi

8- Morlanes

9- Abdon

10- S. Darder

11- Jaume Costa

12- Samu

13- Greif

14- Dani Rodríguez

15- Maffeo

17- Larin

18- A. Sánchez

19- Javi Llabrés 

20- Gio González

23- Amath

24- Valjent

25- Cuéllar

26- Quintanilla

27- David López 

33- D. Luna

Speak, Rafa Benítez!

"We knew it would be complicated because financial control is a constraint and we had the Veiga situation which affected everything. We'll be able to assess whether the balance is good or bad once a few months have passed and we really see the value of the players we've brought in. We balanced the squad by having two players per position. 

We were trying until the end to sign a midfielder, even with the market closed there was some possibility of a free player and we decided not to, we preferred to wait until January for that player to arrive who could add the finishing touch. People want explanations, things have been done sensibly, trying to balance a squad with players who can contribute with experience and enthusiasm

His (Tapia's) situation from a contractual point of view was clear. He always says in his statements that he wants to stay, but teams come in and ask for him, so that creates uncertainty. Once the situation has been resolved, what influences you now is what you do in each training session and each match. The conversations with Renato were always clear and he wanted to stay.

We all know that this is a team (Mallorca) that has an experienced coach, who knows the league well and gets the best out of his teams. They have physically strong, fast players with a solid defensive system and they're also dangerous in attack, especially in the air and from set pieces. They have a more balanced team than it seems or than you can see in the standings, so they'll be a tough nut to crack. The fans are behind the team one hundred percent, everyone wants you to do well, for the team to play well and win. So we have to give the crowd something to continue that unconditional support and this home game is a good opportunity. We have to go out and win.

What is written is one thing and what we see is another. Financial control has saved many teams and it's very positive, but I also see, and I have experience of the Premier League, that it's very positive that Javier Tebas and his people want teams that do things well, like Celta, to be able to grow. It's true that we've increased the salary cap, but we've had to sell our best player to make reinforcements. I'm convinced that Tebas wants the best for La Liga and will find a way for these teams to increase their spending to bring in better players and fill the stadiums. I think we have the same idea, but they have to find a formula so that we don't lose all the positive potential that teams like Celta have. We've grown, but we could grow more. I'm open to talking to Tebas".

Celta's squad

Els Barralets

With two defeats and two draws, Mallorca are in 17th place with two points. The Barralets have a 16% record.
Celtics

With a 33% record, Celta de Vigo are in 13th place with four points. In their last five games, the Celticos have suffered two defeats, one win and one draw.
Eye on the game

Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca live this Saturday (16), at the Balaídos at 12:30 pm ET, for the LaLiga. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the LaLiga Match: Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
