Vizela vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

How and where to watch the Vizela vs Benfica match live?
What time is Vizela vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:30 pm: RTPi
Bolivia 3:30 pm: RTPi
Brazil 4:30 pm: RTPi
Chile 3:30 pm: RTPi
Colombia 2:30 pm: RTPi
Ecuador 2:30 pm: RTPi
USA 3:30 pm ET: RTPi
Spain 8:30 pm: RTPi
Mexico 2:30 pm: RTPi
Paraguay 3:30 pm: RTPi
Peru 2:30 pm: RTPi
Uruguay 4:30 pm: RTPi
Venezuela 3:30 pm: RTPi
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
Alexander Bah has no problems and is fit to play. He picked up a minor ailment on international duty, but has been observed, recovered and trained without any limitations this week. Jurásek, Bernat and Gonçalo Guedes have some problems. Juan [Bernat] came back with one from Paris and we're working on it. The rest of the players are already working and they've all been on the pitch. Now we have to decide day by day and match by match when they can be part of the team. It's difficult for me to predict their returns. I have to make decisions and then for Wednesday. We have a lot of games and we want them back as soon as possible, but without taking any risks. At the moment, all the players seem very well.
It's a small stadium with enthusiastic fans. There will be fans of our opponents in the stadium, but I'm sure our fans will be there too. I hope it's a very good atmosphere and we'll try to concentrate on what we want to do on the pitch.
If I wasn't happy, I'd change. My responsibility at Benfica is to win games. Our goals are very high and I think all the players have the same opportunities to play. I don't differentiate between them. The best go out on the pitch and, if they play well, their chances of playing again are very high. When they're not in the eleven, they need to be patient, be good in training and, when they do get in, make the most of their minutes on the pitch. They have to wait for their chance and, in my opinion, we already had good examples of this last season. João Neves, Chiquinho and, at first, Aursnes and Bah stayed focused in training until they were ready. They seized their moment and showed that there are opportunities for everyone. There's no obligation to rotate permanently. We're in professional soccer and, at Benfica, what counts is winning games."
Probable lineup for Benfica
Coach: Roger Schmidt.
Speak, Pablo Villar!
The break was good for integrating the new players and giving them time to establish a good connection with the group we had. In that respect it was good. As for the preparation for the game, it was the same as usual: we're going to try to maximize our strengths and expose the opponent to their weakest points.
I'm expecting a strong Benfica side, who are coming off the back of three wins in a row, and I see them close to the level of last season, when they were the strongest team. They're the reigning champions. We know they're very strong, but our idea is that we don't drop points at home. And that goes for any rival.
There's extra motivation because we have the chance to do something big, to make history. And it's fair to say that this is the best group I've worked with, in the way they work and cope with training and every situation. That's going to help us a lot in the end and we're going to get a lot of points, especially at home. As I said, at home we have to be strong and no points can go away.
The Sporting game was a fantastic learning experience. It was a shame to lose the point we had right at the end, but it was a good learning experience, especially not to repeat the mistakes we made in the first leg.
The squad is now complete. We've got new players, we're stronger. The new players bring different things. Busnic has the profile of a midfielder that we didn't have, a tall midfielder, who can get closer to the central midfielders. Soro gives us versatility in attack. I have no doubts about that. We've felt a lot of support from the fans in our three home games so far and tomorrow will be no different."
Probable lineup for Vizela
Coach: Pablo Villar.
