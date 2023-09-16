Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr as well as the latest information from the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr live online
If you want to watch the Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr match live, it will be available on television in FOX Sports
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is the Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr match in Saudi Professional League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Professional League with six goals and four assists. The Portuguese star managed to score 20 goals in the 25 matches he played last season. In this break with the Portugal national team he started against Slovakia, but did not score.
Watch out for this player in Al-Raed
Mohammed Fouzair, a 31-year-old attacker from Morocco. He has made just two appearances for Al-Raed this season, scoring a brace in one of them. Last season he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in his 28 appearances for Al-Raed.
How does Al-Raed arrive?
They lost all three matches in the Saudi Professional League 2023-24. They have won only one in this start and ended up thrashing Al Riyadh 3-0. They have only managed four points out of a possible 15 and are currently in relegation positions.
How does Al-Nassr arrive?
They have won the last three matches they have played in the Saudi Professional League 2023-24 and in all of them they have scored goals. However, they did not start the season well, losing their first two matches. They also qualified for the AFC Champions League. They are sixth in the domestic competition with nine points;
Background
A total of 38 matches have been played, with Al-Nassr winning 30 times. Twice Al-Raed have won the duel, while six times the clash has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2023 in the Saudi League, which ended in a 4-0 win for Al-Nassr.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, located in the city of Buraidah. The stadium was inaugurated in 1928 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Al-Raed and Al-Nassr will meet in the matchday 6 of the Saudi Professional League 2023-24.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.