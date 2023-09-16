Wolverhampton vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool in Premier League Match day 5.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Wolves vs Liverpool live on Matchday 5 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Molineux Stadium
It is the stadium of the Wolverhampton team, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the Premier League, as well as being one of the oldest, was inaugurated on September 2, 1889, and has a capacity for 32 thousand spectators, was home of the Mexican Raul Jimenez before playing with Fulham currently, will be the field where the match of Wolverhampton vs Liverpool match that undoubtedly promises to be one of the best in this day 5 and that surely will be full of intensity, goals and emotions.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs Liverpool online live in Premier League Match day 5
Wolves vs Liverpool will not be broadcast on television.
Wolves vs Liverpool can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
Wolves vs Liverpool can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches in tomorrow's Premier League Match day 5.
In addition to this match between Wolves and Liverpool, Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Fulham vs Luton, Manchester United vs Brighton, Tottenham vs Sheffield United, West Ham vs Manchester City and Newcastle vs Brentford, are the matches that will be played tomorrow in the Premier League, matches that will open another day in this English league.
What time is Wolves vs Liverpool match day 5 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for Wolves vs Liverpool on 16 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 am
Bolivia: 7:30am
Brazil: 7:30am
Chile: 7:30am
Colombia: 8:30am
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 6:30 a.m. PT and 8:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 5:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 7:30 a.m.
Peru: 07:30 hours
Uruguay: 7:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 7:30 a.m.
Japan: 8:30 p.m.
India: 8:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:30 p.m.
South Africa: 8:30 p.m.
Australia: 22:30
United Kingdom ET: 16:30
Italy: 4.30 p.m.
France: 16:30
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be the referee Michael Oliver, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his experience, will try to bring this match to a good conclusion in this match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool in another match day in the most important club tournament.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which promises to be one of the best in this fifth round of the English tournament.
Background
The record leans towards Liverpool, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 11 wins for Liverpool, one draw and three victories for Wolverhampton, so tomorrow the Reds will be favourites to take all three points on Match day 5 of the Premier League.
How does Liverpool get there?
Liverpool are coming off a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, a game where only one team dominated and that was Liverpool, to move into third place with 10 points and a record of three wins and a draw, and will be looking to go top of the table tomorrow if they can get three points from their trip to Molineux Stadium, so both teams go into Matchday 5 of the Premier League.
How is Wolverhampton coming along?
Wolverhampton come from losing 3-2 against Crystal Palace match that had many goals, but in the end the Wolves failed to tie the game and rescue a point, they are in 15th position with only 3 points and a record of one game won and 3 lost, will seek to get out of the bad streak, but will have to do so against one of the strongest teams in the Premier League as it is Liverpool, in this way come the Wolves.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Wolverhampton vs Liverpool live stream of Match day 5 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium, kick-off at 05:30.