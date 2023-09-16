Feyenoord vs Heerenveen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match
Photo: Feyenoord

In a few moments we will share with you the Feyenoord vs Heerenveen live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Feijenoord Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

USA Time: 10:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Feyenoord vs Heerenveen: match for the in Eredivisie Match?

This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Heerenveen: of Saturday, September 16, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, September 16, 2023

11:30 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, September 16, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Saturday, September 16, 2023

11:30 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Saturday, September 16, 2023

11:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, September 16, 2023

9:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, September 16, 2023

12:30 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, September 16, 2023

14:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Saturday, September 16, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Saturday, September 16, 2023

10:30 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Saturday, September 16, 2023

8:30 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Saturday, September 16, 2023

11:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, September 16, 2023

9:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, September 16, 2023

11:30 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, September 16, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star +.
Feyenoord's next games

Feyenoord will face Celtic in the next edition of the Champions League on Tuesday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Besides, on Sunday they will visit Ajax in the league. On Sunday, September 24 at 6:30 am.
Your last season?

Since he arrived at Feyenoord, the baby had a great moment in the first season, where the latest notes indicate a possible departure at the end of the season or in winter. Where Chelsea is looking for a striker and would not hesitate to sign the Mexican after great numbers at the start of the season.

Players to watch

Osame Sahraoui, the 22-year-old Norwegian, is Heerenveen's player to watch with 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games. On the Feyenoord side, Santiago Gimenez is having a great start with 5 goals in 4 games, being the best offensive element, the Mexican aims to be the differential player of the match.
How does Heerenveen arrive?

The other reality for Heerenveen is that they are in the round of 16 with 6 points, adding 2 wins and 2 losses. With 8 goals for and 7 against. Losing their last two games with Sparta Rotterdam by 3 goals to 1. Against Go Ahead Eagles 3 goals to 2.
How does Feyenoord arrive?

The Pueblo club team comes from winning its last two games against Almare by 6 goals to 1, against Utrech by 5 goals to 1. They are currently fourth with 8 points, registering 2 draws and 2 victories. With 13 goals for and 4 against.

The Stadium

Feijenoord Stadium is the home of Feyenoord with a capacity for 51 thousand spectators, built on March 27, 1937, will be the venue for this game of the 22nd round of the Eredivisie.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Eredivisie Match Feyenoord vs Heerenveen LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
