Celtic vs Dundee LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

Celtic vs Dundee
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtic vs Dundee match.
How to watch Celtic vs Dundee Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Celtic vs Dundee live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Celtic TV app.
Retrospect
There have been 167 matches between Celtic and Dundee, with 109 wins for Celtic, 28 for Dundee and 30 draws. In the Scottish Premiership there have been 157 meetings, with 103 Celtic wins, 28 draws and 26 Dundee victories. Celtic have met Dundee 84 times at home, with 60 wins, 15 draws and nine defeats. There have been 80 Scottish Premiership matches, with 58 wins, 14 draws and eight defeats.
Probable Dundee
Dundee's probable team for the match is: Carson, McGhee, Shaughnessy, Lamie and Beck; Boateng, Robinson, Robertson, McCowan and Tiffoney; Bakayoko.
Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable team for the match is: Hart, Johnston, Lagerkielke, Phillips and Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor and Turnbull; Forrest, Furuhashi and Maeda.
Injuries
Celtic will be without the injured Abada, Nawrocki, McCarthy and Welsh. On Dundee's side, Donnelly and Portales are also out injured.
Scottish Premiership
Celtic lead the Premiership with 10 points, level with Motherwell and two points clear of St Mirren. Dundee are sixth with five points, one above Hearts and Kilmarnock, two above Hiberian and one below Rangers and Ross County.
Last Matches: Dundee
Dundee are also coming off the back of three different results. On the 12th, away to St Mirren, they lost 2-1, with goals from Shaughnessy (own goal) and Mandron, while Mulligan pulled one back. On the 27th, at home, the win was 1-0 against Hearts, with a goal from McCowan. And on Saturday (2), away from home, it was a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone, with goals from Tiffoney and Lamie, while Kucheriavyi scored twice to give the hosts a draw.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic come into this match with one defeat, one draw and one win in their last games. On August 20, in the Scottish League Cup, they lost 1-0 away to Kilmarnock, with Watkins scoring. On the 26th, at home, the draw was goalless against St Johnstone. And on Sunday (3), away from home, the win came in the Derby against Rangers, 1-0, with a goal from Furuhashi.
Celtic vs Dundee
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.