Valencia vs Atletico de Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:57 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Valencia vs Atletico de Madrid

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valencia vs Atletico Madrid as well as the latest information from the Mestalla Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:52 PMan hour ago

How to watch Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid?

If you want to watch the Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid match live on television, it will be available on ESPN +


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:47 PMan hour ago

What time is Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga EA Sports?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 09:15 hours

Bolivia: 08:15 hours

Brazil: 08:15 hours

Chile: 09:15 hours

Colombia: 08:15 hours

Ecuador: 08:15 hours

United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 08:15 hours

Paraguay: 09:15 hours

Peru: 09:15 hours

Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 08:15 hours

Japan: 09:15 a.m.

India: 18:15 

Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.

South Africa: 10:15pm

Australia: 22:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 11:15 p.m.

9:42 PMan hour ago

Statement by Simeone (Atlético de Madrid coach)

Atlético de Madrid's coach spoke about Valencia, their next opponent: "I always look at the positive things that can be seen. I like to see the presence of Baraja. He has transmitted his personality in the best way. He is working with many young players who have a great future, but also have a great present. With Baraja's presence, we will find a team with enthusiasm and excitement on the field".

 

On the departure of Yannick Carrasco to Saudi Arabia, the Argentine commented that "Yannick was a player who knew the position perfectly. We already commented before the match against Sevilla that it was a very important loss for us. "Now we must focus on the guys who can play in that position such as Riquelme, Lino and Galan. It will depend on what they show on the field, what will happen in that position. Everything will depend on the future," he added.

9:37 PM2 hours ago

Statement by Baraja (Valencia coach)

The Valencia CF coach said after the close of the transfer window that now we have to "work with what you have and get the best out of them. We have players that if you want them to grow you have to take care of them and give them their best performance". 


As for the objective for this season, he explained that "time will tell if the team is in a position to reach the minimum objective we have, which is to stay in the league. "We can't get frustrated continuously and say that we are going to fight for Europe. We have to be realistic, for the sake of our fans,'' Baraja added.

9:32 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Atletico Madrid

Álvaro Morata has three goals for Atlético de Madrid at the start of the 2023/24 season. The Spanish striker went into the break with a brace against Rayo Vallecano. However with the Spanish National Team he has increased his records by scoring a hat trick against the Georgian National Team. Against Cyprus he only played 45 minutes and also scored again, but his goal did not go on the scoreboard due to offside.

 

9:27 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Valencia

After the non-arrival of a center forward in the summer market, Hugo Duro is Valencia's main reference at the front of the attack. The 23-year-old striker has started all four games this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
9:22 PM2 hours ago

How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?

Atletico left for the national team break with a good taste in their mouths after a 7-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano. They have taken 10 out of 12 points in this start of the league where they have only dropped two points at the Benito Villamarín. They have not lost an official match since May 14. They are currently fourth with seven points. In addition, they have played one less game due to the suspension of their match against Sevilla due to weather conditions.
9:17 PM2 hours ago

How does Valencia arrive?

Valencia kicked off the 2023/24 season with two wins in the first two games. However, they lost in the two most recent ones. Both were narrow defeats against Osasuna and Alavés. Right now with six points they are in the middle of the LaLiga EA Sports table (11th).
9:12 PM2 hours ago

Background

In the balance of clashes, Atlético de Madrid has won on 84 occasions. Valencia CF have won 68 times, while 51 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in March this year where the red and white team scored 3-0 after goals from Griezmann, Carrasco and Lemar. The ché team has not won this duel since 2014.
9:07 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, which was inaugurated in May 1923 and has a capacity for 494,430 spectators.
9:02 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Valencia and Atlé tico de Madrid will meet in the match corresponding to the 5th round of LaLiga EA Sports
 
8:57 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga EA Sports

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo