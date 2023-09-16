Valencia vs Atletico de Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga EA Sports?
Argentina: 09:15 hours
Bolivia: 08:15 hours
Brazil: 08:15 hours
Chile: 09:15 hours
Colombia: 08:15 hours
Ecuador: 08:15 hours
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:15 hours
Paraguay: 09:15 hours
Peru: 09:15 hours
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 08:15 hours
Japan: 09:15 a.m.
India: 18:15
Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.
South Africa: 10:15pm
Australia: 22:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 11:15 p.m.
Statement by Simeone (Atlético de Madrid coach)
On the departure of Yannick Carrasco to Saudi Arabia, the Argentine commented that "Yannick was a player who knew the position perfectly. We already commented before the match against Sevilla that it was a very important loss for us. "Now we must focus on the guys who can play in that position such as Riquelme, Lino and Galan. It will depend on what they show on the field, what will happen in that position. Everything will depend on the future," he added.
Statement by Baraja (Valencia coach)
As for the objective for this season, he explained that "time will tell if the team is in a position to reach the minimum objective we have, which is to stay in the league. "We can't get frustrated continuously and say that we are going to fight for Europe. We have to be realistic, for the sake of our fans,'' Baraja added.
Watch out for this player at Atletico Madrid