Juventus vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

The Stadium
The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium which is located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011 and has a capacity for 41507 spectators.
How to watch Juventus vs Lazio?
If you want to watch Juventus vs Lazio live on television, you can follow the game on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
What time is the Juventus vs Lazio match in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Statement by Luca Pellegrini (Lazio player)
The Lazio player explained that "going to play in Turin is not an easy thing to do, Juventus is a strong team. Their physical and mental energy is focused on Serie A and the CoppaI Italia, we have to be aware of that and play a great game tomorrow. On "We must not let ourselves be subdued by their way of playing: little intensity but many bursts, which is the main quality of Juve's players" on what the team must do.
Statement by Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus coach)
The Italian coach analyzed the match against Lazio: "The players who stayed here trained well. The others came back very motivated because of their commitments with their national teams, although some will have to compensate a bit for the time difference. Tomorrow will be a good game and it will be important to be prepared. We know that the matches scheduled after the break are always very complicated.
Watch out for this Lazio player
Luis Alberto is a 30-year-old Spanish midfielder. He has scored one goal and one assist in three matches. His goal was also key in Lazio's first victory in the 2023/24 season. This is the eighth consecutive season at this club. He has never scored against Juventus in Lazio's jersey, but he has scored four assists against this team.
Watch out for this Juventus player
Dusan Vlahovic is in his third season at Juventus and is looking to surpass last season's goal tally of 14 goals in 42 games. This season he has two goals and one assist in three games played. The 23-year-old attacker has been with the Serbian national team during this international break and has not scored. Vlahovic already knows what it's like to score for Lazio, he did it in May 2022.
How is Lazio coming along?
They did not start the 2023/24 season well, losing their first two matches against Genoa and Lecce. However, they were vindicated by defeating the reigning Serie A champions, Napoli, winning 1-2 after goals from Luis Alberto and Kamada. An important week for Lazio, who are back in the UEFA Champions League two years later. Before that, an important challenge against Juventus. They are currently 12th in the Italian league standings with three points.
How are Juventus coming along?
After missing out on European competitions this season, they are focused on returning to the top of the domestic league standings. They have taken seven points out of nine with wins over Udinese and Empoli, while they drew their first home game against Bologna. They have not lost since May 28. They are currently third in Serie A with seven points, two points behind Inter and AC Milan, who are both in full points so far;
Background
Preview of the match
Juventus and Lazio meet in the matchday 4 of Serie A
