Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Brighton live on this page
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Brighton live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester United vs Brighton can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Manchester United vs Brighton can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Evan Ferguson, striker. To stand out in the Premier League has always been complicated by the great quality of players that there are, being a youth striker is not an easy task when it comes to earn a place, but it seems that for Ferguson does not apply, the 18-year-old striker for this season has scored four goals in four games, certainly a revelation at the beginning of this season, if he wants to continue aiming high, he must take every opportunity to score.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Marcus Rashford, striker. Since his early debut, he hinted that he would become a very valuable player for United, his strength and speed have been one of his virtues, but injuries, his biggest enemy, Rashford last season, resumed a great level and left many great performances with goals and assists, for this new season is not expected something distonia of the player and this is the time to make a difference.
😁 @MarcusRashford #MUFC || #PL pic.twitter.com/Xfklb54SYk— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2023
Latest Brighton lineup
Verbruggen, Veltamn, Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñan, Grob, Gilmour, March, Pedro, Motima, Ferguson.
Latest Manchester United lineup
Onana, Dalot, Martinez, Lindelof, Bissaka, Eriksen, Fernandes, Casemiro, Rashford, Antony, Martial.
Face to face
Brighton 1-0 Manchester United
Brighton 0-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton
Brighton 4-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Brighton continues to do well
Brighton is a team with a stable project that is seeing results, the team knew how to combine a good amount of young talent, in order to get to the top of the Premier League, as it usually happens, the stars that shine the most, are sought after by teams with higher hierarchy and take them, even the coach last season was asked by Chelsea, with all these factors against them, Brighton knew how to handle themselves firmly and ended up occupying the sixth position, but not everything ended there, the team for this new season has surprised by the level of play they have shown, now with three wins and one loss, they are placed in sixth place, the style of play they have shown on the field is very nice and if they continue like this, it could be a pleasant surprise at the end of the season.
Manchester United already in trouble
Manchester United has not been able to find a successful path with the departure of Ferguson, several years have passed and the feelings of the team are not entirely pleasant, multiple coaches have paraded on the bench and simply successes do not come, the arrival of Ronaldo did not end well and decided to leave the club, with Ten Hag, things seemed to improve, since a better team was observed with players at a more optimal level, for this season, the team started planning with rumors of a supposed sale of the team, however, this has not materialized and may not even take place, the market for United was not the best, since for many, the team needed renowned players, the team after four games played, has six points and is located in eleventh position, no doubt the reaction has to come to not abandon the fight for the title very soon.
An important duel
The Premier League resumes after the break for selections with a more than spectacular duel, Manchester United receives Brighton in a duel where realities can be reaffirmed, Brighton is surprising after four rounds, while the Red Devils are not finding the way to success, certainly a very interesting match to fight for the three points at stake.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Manchester United vs Brighton, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Old Trafford at 10:00 AM .