Blackburn vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Middlesbrough Lineup
Middlesbrough can field the following starting eleven to face Blackburn. Dieng, Paddy, Fry, Lukas, Howson, Hayde, Silvera, Rogers, Jones, Latte and Lath
Blackburn Lineup
Blackburn can field the following starting eleven to face Middlesbrough. Aynsley, Callum, Hayden, Dominic, Harry, Adam, Lewis, Ryan, Samuel, Andy and Sam
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 horas
Bolivia: 9:00 horas
Brasil: 10:00 horas
Chile: 10:00 horas
Colombia: 8:00 horas
Ecuador: 8:00 horas
USA (ET): 9:00 horas
Spain: 16:00 horas
Mexico: 8:00 horas
Paraguay: 10:00 horas
Peru: 8:00 horas
Uruguay: 11:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Blackburn vs Middlesbrough can be seen on the Sky Sport and ESPN channel. Furthermore, if you want to watch it online you can stay informed about what is happening in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
Blackburn Classification
For their part, Blackburn Rovers have seven points that place them in fourteenth place in the standings. They have two wins, one draw and one loss. As a visitor, they have four points out of nine possible, since they have won one game, tied one and been defeated in another.
Middlesbrough Classification
It has not been the expected start for Middlesbrough, who have only achieved one point out of a possible 15. Bad start for the English team that has not entered the competition on the right foot, placing itself in last place after four defeats in five days with three goals in favor and eleven goals against. They got the point playing at home against their people and as a visitor they have not yet scored a point.
Middlesbrough Last Match
For its part, Middlesbrough lost 0-2 at home against QPR. Dozzell's goal before the break was a psychological blow for the local team who could not react from that goal. Colback sealed the match with the goal in the 71st minute of the game to give the three points to the visiting team, which was very solid and very in front of goal, since with five shots it scored two scores.
Blackburn Last Match
Blackburn was beaten by Plymouth 3-0 away from home with fans who thoroughly enjoyed their team's victory. The first goal came around half an hour into the game with Azaz's goal to go into the break with the home team's narrow victory. The other goals came in the final stretch of the match with Hardie's goal in the 77th minute to seal the match. Three minutes later, Cundle put the icing on the cake with the third goal to give the home team the three important points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Blackburn vs Middlesbrough this Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time. The match corresponds to the Championship matchday. Follow the online transmission and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.