Genoa vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

Watch out for this Napoli player
Victor Oshimen, striker. One of the most desired strikers in the market, Oshimen has been in the eye of everyone for his great performances, with 24 years old, he still has a lot to win and will certainly look for it, in this single season he has already accumulated three goals and the count will certainly increase game by game, the player knows how to move in the area and with his physical characteristics, it is difficult to mark him.
Important Win!✊🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/H9DOJHfqU8— Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) August 27, 2023
Watch out for this Genoa player
Johan Vasquez, defender. Mexican 24 years old, since his arrival two seasons ago, he had great performances with Genoa, to his misfortune, the team could not stay and was relegated, Johan was loaned to stay in Sere A and his team was also relegated, now in his second stage with Genoa, Vasquez, will look for another end of the season that is not to be relegated.
Last lineup Napoli
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Plitano, Oshimen, Kvaratskhelia.
Last alignment Genoa
Martinez, Vasquez, Dragusin, Bani, Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Gudmunddson, Malinovskyi, RETEGUI.
Background
Napoli 3-0 Genoa
Genoa 1-2 Napoli
Genoa 2-1 Napoli
Napoli 6-0 Genoa
Genoa 1-2 Napoli
Napoli to defend the crown
Napoli returned to lift a league title after just over thirty years, the previous season for the team was undoubtedly one of the best they have done, since the beginning of the season, they showed themselves as a very strong team in all lines, the style of play and the great level of their stars were key to give a great season, no doubt the team could initial a hegemony and be for a long time the best in the Serie A, Napoli started a new season in a great way, adding two victories in the first two games, it was in the third match when Lazio defeated them and this left them as sixth in Serie A, after the national team break, the team wants to return to the victory and undoubtedly Genoa seems to be the ideal rival, Napoli's squad has a lot of talent and line by line is superior to others in Europe, that is why looking for the trophy again is an obligation.
Genoa with a big task
Genoa is a historic team in Italy, although it does not stand out for being the most winning, it was a regular team, a couple of seasons ago, the team suffered one of the worst consequences for a team and its fans, relegation, the team could not get away from this and went to Serie B, however, it was able to adapt to the situation and after a season, returned to the Serie A, now the big task for this team is to avoid relegation again, Genoa should aim at the mid-table and thus forget about the problems of relegation, the team relies on young talent and that, combined with experience, usually yields great results in the future, the team after three rounds has just one win and two defeats, its rival is not easy, as it is the current champion, but playing at home, it is likely that the fans will make their stadium weigh.
Interesting duel of the champion
Serie A is in search of its next great dominator, after the end of Juventus' power, Italian soccer has become more competitive, Inter, Milan and Napoli, are looking to be the great dominator, all three with a very recent Serie A, this season promises to be one of the best and that is why any match is striking, this time Genoa will receive the current champion Napoli, a duel where both need the three points to climb in the table.