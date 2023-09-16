Preston vs Plymouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston vs Plymouth live, as well as the latest information emerging from England. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Plymouth Lineup
Plymouth Argyle can field the following starting eleven to face Preston. Conor, Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Lewis, Kaine, Houghton, Randell, Mumba, Whittaker, Hardie and Azaz
Preston Lineup
Preston can field the following starting eleven to face Plymouth. Woodman, Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Porta, McCann, Ryan, Huggies, Browne, Mads and Keane.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 horas
Bolivia: 9:00 horas
Brasil: 10:00 horas
Chile: 10:00 horas
Colombia: 8:00 horas
Ecuador: 8:00 horas
USA (ET): 9:00 horas
Spain: 16:00 horas
Mexico: 8:00 horas
Paraguay: 10:00 horas
Peru: 8:00 horas
Uruguay: 11:00 horas
Where to Watch
The match between Preston vs Plymouth can be seen on the Sky Sport and ESPN channel. Furthermore, if you want to watch it online you can stay informed about what is happening in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
Plymouth Classification
For its part, Plymouth Argyle scores seven points, placing them in tenth place in the standings. They have two wins, one draw and one loss. As a visitor, you get one point out of six possible. Since they have tied one match and been defeated in another.
Preston Classification
Preston leads the standings, remaining undefeated in the first five rounds, achieving four wins and a draw with eight goals for and three goals against. The local team has 13 points out of a possible 15, just one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town. As locals they have won the two matches they have played at home, achieving a complete victory in their stadiums.
Plymouth last match
Plymouth beat Blackburn Rovers by a resounding 3-0 in their stadium with fans who thoroughly enjoyed their team's victory. The first goal came around half an hour into the game with Azaz's goal to go into the break with the home team's narrow victory. The other goals came in the final stretch of the match with Hardie's goal in the 77th minute to seal the match. Three minutes later, Cundle put the icing on the cake with the third goal to give the home team the three important points.
Preston Last Match
Preston beat Stoke City 0-2 away on matchday five of the Championship. Preston started attacking but did not manage to score until the second half. As soon as the second half began, Keane scored from eleven meters and managed to open the scoring for the visiting team. A few minutes later, Keane scored again, taking advantage of Holmes' assist to bring the lead to two goals. Finally, Preston took the 0-2 victory against Stoke City to earn three points to remain leader in the Championship and remain undefeated, since they have won four games and a draw in these first five rounds.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Preston vs Plymouth this Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time. The match corresponds to the Championship matchday. Follow the online transmission and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.