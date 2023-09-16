Bristol City vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bristol City vs West Bromwich on TV in real time?
Probable West Bromwich:
Probable Bristol City:
West Bromwich as visitors:
Bristol City as hosts:
West Bromwich:
And the defeat they suffered last time out was one of those that hurt. After all, the team drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield, but conceded the final goal of the game in the 96th minute. What's more, this result marked the club's third defeat in the last six games. Certainly, their biggest problem is managing to stay strong defensively on the pitch. After all, they've conceded goals in their last 6 games - an average of 1.8 goals per match.
Bristol City:
After starting to scare their fans by losing three games in a row, Bristol managed to bounce back in the last round. It looked as if they would stumble again, as they fell behind to Swansea on the road. However, with a great second half, they turned the game around to win 2-1 and return to winning ways. To be strong in their quest for victory, Bristol need to rely on their attack. Bristol have scored an average of 1.5 goals per match in their last 6 games.
TIME AND PLACE!
Bristol City are coming off the back of a win in their last match. Their opponents were Swansea City, in a Championship match, and the two teams finished the game 1-2. Coach N. Pearson's team fielded a 4-3-3 formation. A key player in Bristol City's victory, Sam Bell was one of the few players who managed to stand out individually in the match. In an uninspiring display by the team, the player was important in the team's victory.
On the other side, the away team come into this match on the back of a defeat in their previous game. In a Championship match, West Bromwich Albion, who played with a 4-2-3-1 tactical system, faced Huddersfield Town and the score ended 1-2. Defeat was clearly not in anyone's plans for this match. The team were clear favorites to win, but there was nothing they could do to avoid defeat.
The ball rolls for Bristol City v West Bromwich at 11am at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.
Sixth round of the Championship
Date: September 16, 2023
Time: 10am ET
Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil