Bristol City vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: West Bromwich

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:09 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Bristol City vs West Bromwich on TV in real time?

Bristol City - West Bromwich
Sixth round of the Championship

Date: September 16, 2023

Time: 10am ET

Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

10:04 PMan hour ago

When is the Bristol City vs West Bromwich match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bristol City and West Bromwich will kick off at 11 am ET at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England, in the sixth round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:59 PMan hour ago

Probable West Bromwich:

Palmer, Towsend, Kipré, Ajayi, Furlong, Yokuslu, Molumby, Philips, Swift, Sarmiento, Thomas-Asante.
9:54 PMan hour ago

Probable Bristol City:

OLeary, Pring, Naismith, Vyner, Gardner-Hickman, Knight, James, Williams, Bell, Wells, Sykes.
9:49 PMan hour ago

West Bromwich as visitors:

playing as visitors is not synonymous with happiness for the club. After all, Brom have been struggling to play in this condition since pre-season. In their last six away games, Brom haven't won once. In this stretch, they have lost four times. The team has conceded an average of 2.1 goals per game in these performances.
9:44 PMan hour ago

Bristol City as hosts:

One of Bristol's big problems at the moment is regaining their confidence when they play at home. Normally, that's where the team feels most confident of picking up points, but they've lost their last two games in this condition. However, they have also come away from these games without scoring. In their previous 4 home games, Bristol had scored an average of 3.5 goals per game. Therefore, the club will need to be aggressive to get back to winning ways at home.
9:39 PMan hour ago

West Bromwich:

Curiously, Brom's momentum is similar to that of their opponents, but in reverse. After all, they started the campaign at a slower pace, showed their fans signs of improvement by going three games unbeaten, but were beaten again in their last match. As a result, they will start the round in 11th place in Championship 23/24.

And the defeat they suffered last time out was one of those that hurt. After all, the team drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield, but conceded the final goal of the game in the 96th minute. What's more, this result marked the club's third defeat in the last six games. Certainly, their biggest problem is managing to stay strong defensively on the pitch. After all, they've conceded goals in their last 6 games - an average of 1.8 goals per match.

 

9:34 PM2 hours ago

Bristol City:

Taking advantage of opportunities. That's Bristol's focus at the moment in the Championship 23/24 season. It's still early in the season, but Bristol are doing much better than last year's disappointing campaign. For example, the team will start the round in 8th place, with a good chance of finishing in G-6 if they get a good result in this round.

After starting to scare their fans by losing three games in a row, Bristol managed to bounce back in the last round. It looked as if they would stumble again, as they fell behind to Swansea on the road. However, with a great second half, they turned the game around to win 2-1 and return to winning ways. To be strong in their quest for victory, Bristol need to rely on their attack. Bristol have scored an average of 1.5 goals per match in their last 6 games.

9:29 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bristol City and West Bromwich is valid for the sixth round of the Championship.

Bristol City are coming off the back of a win in their last match. Their opponents were Swansea City, in a Championship match, and the two teams finished the game 1-2. Coach N. Pearson's team fielded a 4-3-3 formation. A key player in Bristol City's victory, Sam Bell was one of the few players who managed to stand out individually in the match. In an uninspiring display by the team, the player was important in the team's victory.

On the other side, the away team come into this match on the back of a defeat in their previous game. In a Championship match, West Bromwich Albion, who played with a 4-2-3-1 tactical system, faced Huddersfield Town and the score ended 1-2. Defeat was clearly not in anyone's plans for this match. The team were clear favorites to win, but there was nothing they could do to avoid defeat.

The ball rolls for Bristol City v West Bromwich at 11am at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

9:24 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Bristol City vs West Bromwich live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Bristol City on one side. On the other side is West Bromwich. Follow the clash between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo