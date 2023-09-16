Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship
Foto: QPR

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:48 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland on TV in real time?

Queens Park Rangers - Sunderland
Sixth round of the Championship

Date: September 16, 2023

Time: 11am

Venue: Loftus Road Stadium, located in London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

11:43 PMan hour ago

When is the Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland will kick off at 10 am ET at the Loftus Road Stadium in London, England, in the sixth round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:38 PMan hour ago

Probable Sunderland:

Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin, Ekwah, Neil, Ba, Dack, Clarke, Rusyn.
11:33 PMan hour ago

Probable QPR:

Begovic, Kakay, Cook, Fox, Smyth, Colback, Field, Paal, Dozzell, Chair, Armstrong.
11:28 PMan hour ago

Sunderland as visitors

However, Sunderland did put in some good performances as visitors in pre-season. However, when the ball rolled for real, Sunderland still couldn't get a good result. After all, they've officially played 2 times as visitors and have only picked up 1 point. What's more, they've now gone three games in a row without a win.
11:23 PMan hour ago

QPR as hosts:

Another problem QPR have to deal with is their home results. Since last season, QPR have been unable to make the most of their home advantage. The club is currently on a 6-game winless streak at home, with 5 defeats suffered during this stretch. In 5 of these matches, they left the field without scoring.
11:18 PMan hour ago

Sunderland

After starting this new Championship season at a slower pace, Sunderland have found themselves in recent weeks. They come into this match on the back of their best start to the season. For example, Sunderland have gone three games unbeaten, winning twice. As a result, they will start the match in 9th place, with a closer look at the G-6.

In addition to the positive run of results, Sunderland produced their best performance of the season in their last match. On that occasion, playing at home to a strong Southampton side, they came away with a resounding and unexpected 5-0 victory. The performance was so impressive that Sunderland ended the first half leading 3-0. In addition to the great attacking performance, this win marked Sunderland's second in a row without conceding a goal.

11:13 PMan hour ago

QPR:

In fairness, QPR were full of doubts and were already considered a real relegation candidate this season, having failed to show the slightest improvement on last year. However, in the last round, QPR were reborn. They managed to beat Middlesbrough 2-0 on the road, gaining some confidence for the rest of the season.

Beating Boro on the road is never easy. However, they are bottom of the table this season. In other words, it was a club in worse shape than their own, despite the quality in their squad. So QPR still need to prove themselves. The team had suffered four defeats in their last five games. The game against Boro was their first without conceding a goal in their last 6 games. They had conceded an average of 1.8 goals per game in their previous 5 matches.

Foto: QPR
Foto: QPR

 

11:08 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland is the sixth round of the Championship.

Undeniably, QPR are coming off a great performance. However, their opponents were bottom of the competition. Therefore, the team still needs to prove itself against an opponent in a better position than its own. This is the case with Sunderland, who are coming off their best performance of the season, but are still looking for their first away win. However, QPR have yet to win at home. Being a more ready and consistent side, Sunderland could be the team to break their losing streak by winning on the road.
 Sunderland haven't conceded a goal in their last two games. While QPR left the field on the last matchday for the first time without conceding a goal. In other words, they are confident teams, evolving tactically, and should play a tight game, with few goals coming after 90 minutes.
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland kicks off at 11am at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.

11:03 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Queens Park Rangers on one side. On the other is Sunderland. Follow the clash between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo