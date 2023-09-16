Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland on TV in real time?
Sunderland as visitors
In addition to the positive run of results, Sunderland produced their best performance of the season in their last match. On that occasion, playing at home to a strong Southampton side, they came away with a resounding and unexpected 5-0 victory. The performance was so impressive that Sunderland ended the first half leading 3-0. In addition to the great attacking performance, this win marked Sunderland's second in a row without conceding a goal.
Beating Boro on the road is never easy. However, they are bottom of the table this season. In other words, it was a club in worse shape than their own, despite the quality in their squad. So QPR still need to prove themselves. The team had suffered four defeats in their last five games. The game against Boro was their first without conceding a goal in their last 6 games. They had conceded an average of 1.8 goals per game in their previous 5 matches.
Undeniably, QPR are coming off a great performance. However, their opponents were bottom of the competition. Therefore, the team still needs to prove itself against an opponent in a better position than its own. This is the case with Sunderland, who are coming off their best performance of the season, but are still looking for their first away win. However, QPR have yet to win at home. Being a more ready and consistent side, Sunderland could be the team to break their losing streak by winning on the road.
Sunderland haven't conceded a goal in their last two games. While QPR left the field on the last matchday for the first time without conceding a goal. In other words, they are confident teams, evolving tactically, and should play a tight game, with few goals coming after 90 minutes.
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland kicks off at 11am at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.
Sixth round of the Championship
Date: September 16, 2023
Time: 11am
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium, located in London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil