Norwich vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Norwich vs Stoke City Live Score Here
Speak up, David Wagner!
"He is It's very exciting and I really wanted to come to this place. us. I look forward to seeing you. Everything about it is exciting."
On signing Danny Batth from Sunderland: “We’re delighted to have him with us, he’s a great talent. a good player and a good person.
“Now you can There will be a lot of work in the video conference rooms (for new hires) learning how we like to defend and attack.”
Regarding the weekend's opponents, Stoke City, the coach spoke of his quality: & ldquo; After Southampton, this is the best match for the team. It's the team with the best players we face now, with the signings they made and the money they spent.
“Sometimes you need to (Stoke City) needs a little time to get consistency. Obviously it is a talented team.
“First of all, we have to be ready to work hard and fight.
“We are so excited to be back on Carrow Road.”
How do Norwich arrive?
Speak up, Alex Neil!
“I think the impulse is This is a huge tool in the league and if you can If you can build momentum and confidence and run a really good race, it could take you to the next level. very far.
“Norwich will be It's a difficult game for those going there; they won the first two games at home, which has always been a strong point for them.
“It will be a difficult game and everyone who goes to Norwich will recognize that we will have to play well to get a result.”
“All the new players coming in have seen this as a huge opportunity for themselves but also for the team and everyone is fighting to try and ensure they have the best chance of being in the next team so they can contribute to the team,” explained Neil.
“What will happen naturally in this period is That the cast will come together, understand the importance of this series of games and also understand the level of the opponent we face.
“This term we’ve faced three teams who have just left the Premier League and some teams who reached the Championship play-offs last season, so we know it’s going to be great. a series of difficult games.
“I think we’re in a unique situation because, generally, when you have a team that has some kind of consistency, it’s the same. It's always difficult to control your emotions after games.
“We are the only ones because we changed a lot in the cast in one go. time in this window, and I think the team will recognize it. and understand which for some of them may take a little time to catch up with.
“But we want to win games, we need to win games, so points will be important.”
“It's about being repetitive in the things we ask them to do, trying to repeatedly give them clear instructions about how we're going to play and how we're going to press,'' he added.
“The difficulty you face has in the Championship is that each game is different, then there is small variations from game to game that change.
“We need to get them on the field whenever we can, get them to play together and get used to each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and then put together the best combinations in terms of personnel to make us effective.
“We've brought some really good players into the Club and we've given ourselves a good variation in terms of qualities and skill sets as well as age group as we have younger lads, older lads and some at their peak, which gives us good balance across the cast.
“At the beginning of the window, when we made most of our signings, we had players like Ryan Mmaee and Andre Vidigal playing a few games, and then we lost those players, so we are replacing new players by even younger ones. players, which can become a little more challenging because in the first batch of games you'll be playing the game. I would like to maintain a level of consistency so that everyone can understand what their role requires.
“If the changes come after that, it becomes a little easier, because everyone has already changed. should be settled by now.
“The difficulty we had in the last two matches is; We have to change some of the changes with the guys that have come into the building in the last two weeks, so that's been a challenge.”
How do Stoke City arrive?
Norwich City
CHAMPIONSHIP
At 121º edition of the second division of English football, the 32º under the current format starts on the 4th of August and runs until the 4th of May 2024.
CHAMPIONSHIP
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892–1992, Football League First Division: 1992–2004 and Football League Championship: 2004–2016.
The second division of England began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham was champion and Sheffield United was runner-up. Liverpool, 19-time champions of the first division, were the second winners in the history of the league.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the biggest champions of the tournament. City, champions of the Champions League, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won it five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won Division Two four times. huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.