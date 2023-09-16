Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace match for the Premier League.
What time is the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace of September 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Aston Villa's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Crystal Palace players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Aston Villa. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Jordan Ayew (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in seventh position in the general table with 2 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, achieving 6 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Crystal Palace's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last match was on September 3, it ended in a 3-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Aston Villa players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Aston Villa's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Newcastle United. English player Ollie Watkins (#11) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey (#41) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Aston Villa in the tournament
Aston Villa had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 2 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost, they have 6 points. Aston Villa seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 3, it resulted in a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Villa Park is located in the city of Birmingham, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 42,000 spectators and is the home of Aston Villa of the Premier League. It was opened on 5 May 1897 and is the fourteenth largest stadium in England.