Wrexham vs Grimsby Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham look to make it four wins on the bounce in EFL League Two play as the Dragons host Grimsby Town at the SToK Cae Ras.

A 2-1 victory over bottom club Doncaster, with Elliot Lee netting an 88th-minute winner, sent the Welsh side up to seventh to stretch their unbeaten run to six games overall.

Grimsby played in front of the Sky Sports cameras last Friday as they drew 1-1 with Bradford City, Danny Rose putting the Mariners in front just before halftime only to see Alex Gilliead level a minute from time.

Victory for the hosts, combined with results elsewhere, could see them go as high as third in the table.

Team news

Wrexham

The big news from the club is that Paul Mullin looks set to make his first start of the season after coming on as a substitute last week against Doncaster.

Defender Aaron Hayden suffered a thigh injury in that same match and is doubtful to play with Max Cleworth, who came on for him last weekend, set to start here.

Grimsby Town

Otis Khan and Donovan Wilson have returned to training but manager Paul Hurst has said that it's doubtful either will be involved in this match.

The Mariners' newest signing Callum Ainley has completed his first full week of training with the club and is hopeful to make his debut against the Dragons.

Kieran Green (knee) and Charles Vernam (thigh) remain long-term absentees.

Predicted lineups

Wrexham: Howard; Barnett, Cleworth, Tozer, Boyle, McAlinden; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Palmer, Mullin

Grimsby Town: Eastwood; Mullarkey, Rodgers, Maher, Amos; Conteh, Gnahoua, Holohan, Clifton, Eisa; Rose

Ones to watch

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

It looks as though he will start for the first time since the club gained promotion back to the Football League and since his injury in preseason.

Paul Mullin makes his return to action last week/Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

With 47 goals in all competitions last season, Mullin adds firepower to an already potent Wrexham attack that is League Two's highest-scoring club with 20 goals in seven matches.

Abobaker Eisa (Grimsby Town)

A summer signing from League Two rivals Bradford, the Sudanian winger has proven to be an excellent signing so far, bagging four goals in his first seven matches in a Grimsby shirt.

Previous meetings

The last match between Wrexham and Grimsby was one to remember as the Mariners upset the Dragons in the 2022 Vanarama National League play-off semifinals on their way to promotion.

Mullin put the Welsh side in front from the penalty spot after 13 minutes but John McAtee leveled two minutes later and Luke Waterfall put Grimsby in front.

Ben Tozer and Mullin scored twice in a two-minute span to give Wrexham a 3-2 lead but in this back-and-forth contest, Ryan Taylor and Mani Diesruvwe restored Grimsby's advantage.

Jordan Davies equalized for the Dragons to force this enthralling contest into extra time where Waterfall popped up to head home Jordan Cropper's throw-in.

The match has not been selected for live television coverage so Wrexham fans can tune in on WrexhamPlayer while Grimsby fans can subscribe to Mariners TV to catch all of the action.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.