America vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:10 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Chivas vs America Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Chivas vs America live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Chivas vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday September 16, 2023.

USA Time: 11:10 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs America: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs America: of Saturday September 16, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday September 16, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday September 16, 2023.

23:10 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday September 16, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday September 16, 2023.

21:10 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday September 16, 2023.

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday September 16, 2023.

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday September 16, 2023.

3:10 hours

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday September 16, 2023.

23:10 hours

no transmission.

USA

Saturday September 16, 2023.

23:10 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday September 16, 2023.

21:10 hours

In VIX +.

Paraguay

Saturday September 16, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday September 16, 2023.

22:10

hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday September 16, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday September 16, 2023..

23:10 hours

no transmission.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch

On América's side we have Julián Andrés Quiñones, with 5 games he has scored 4 goals in 449, his first Mexican Classic. The rojiblancos will present their best team, Roberto Alvarado will be present on the wing, seeking to increase his goal streak, he has 2 goals in 4 games in 346 minutes.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

The history of the classic

In Chivas' games against América, with 71 duels between the two since the winter of '96 to date, Guadalajara has 23 wins, the Eagles have 29 wins and 19 draws between the two.
The first victory was for Chivas by 5 goals to 0, this on August 25, 96 and the first victory for América was in August 97 by 1 to 2.
But the last victory of Americanism was in the 2023 Clausura by a goal to zero, in that same elimination series the flock won 1-3, being one of the most historic comebacks in its history.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Chivas Statements

Prior to this game, Chivas footballers, both men's and women's, spoke with the media, where the Guadalajara team will seek to take over their second home, the Azteca.


Blanca Félix: “At the beginning we didn't live like it is now, because the league was new, living the classic from a young age was passionate, now I have to be on the other side, have the fortune to see the history of a women's classic grow, it will continue to grow . All the classics add up and have their story. But only one national classic.”


Piojo Alvarado: “Coming to Azteca is Chivas' second home. We like to come and play here, it's different, it's a league game, the classics are played to the death, let's hope they go well for us."

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Declarations from America

Prior to this game, América footballers, both men's and women's, spoke to the media, where they made it clear that they are going to give everything for the azulcrema institution.


Alison González: “Since I arrived at this club they told me that the classics should not be lost. "I don't like to focus on the opposing team."


Julián Quiñones: "In the national classic you can see that passion, since I arrived at América I have been waiting for this classic. I am happy and grateful to be able to play it. They brought me for all the games, but I know how important the classics are here, I have worked to the maximum to win it.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

Classic doubleheader

Something historic, a week of classics, where Chivas and América in their two men's and women's teams are going to play for the first time in a weekend. First will be the Liga MX duel, Saturday, September 16 at 9:05 p.m. Closing the afternoon with the Liga MX Femenil match at 5 p.m.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

The red and white capital

Chivas already knows what it is to win at the Azteca, giving away historic nights for the fan of the sacred flock, where Guadalajara overcame the score last season. Where they were losing in the series, the Guadalajara team reached the grand final of Mexican soccer with two goals. The scorers were Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Mozo and Chiquete Orozco, who hit the ego of an American fan who was close to another final. Final that the rojiblancos played and lost to Tigres.

10:25 AM2 hours ago

How do they get there?

The eagles have just won a friendly against Tigres 2 to 1. But the last game in Liga MX was the victory in the young classic against Cruz Azul by 3 goals to 2.
Those from Coapa are in position 6 with 11 units. On the other hand, Guadalajara are fourth in the table with 13 units. Winning a friendly game against León in the United States by 2 to 0. But they have two consecutive losses in the regular tournament, the last time they lost to Rayados 1 to 2.

10:20 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Chivas vs America LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo