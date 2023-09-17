America vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Chivas vs America Live Score
How to watch Chivas vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:10 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs America: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
21:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
3:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
23:10 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
21:10 hours
|
In VIX +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
22:10
hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday September 16, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday September 16, 2023..
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
The history of the classic
The first victory was for Chivas by 5 goals to 0, this on August 25, 96 and the first victory for América was in August 97 by 1 to 2.
But the last victory of Americanism was in the 2023 Clausura by a goal to zero, in that same elimination series the flock won 1-3, being one of the most historic comebacks in its history.
Chivas Statements
Blanca Félix: “At the beginning we didn't live like it is now, because the league was new, living the classic from a young age was passionate, now I have to be on the other side, have the fortune to see the history of a women's classic grow, it will continue to grow . All the classics add up and have their story. But only one national classic.”
Piojo Alvarado: “Coming to Azteca is Chivas' second home. We like to come and play here, it's different, it's a league game, the classics are played to the death, let's hope they go well for us."
Declarations from America
Alison González: “Since I arrived at this club they told me that the classics should not be lost. "I don't like to focus on the opposing team."
Julián Quiñones: "In the national classic you can see that passion, since I arrived at América I have been waiting for this classic. I am happy and grateful to be able to play it. They brought me for all the games, but I know how important the classics are here, I have worked to the maximum to win it.
How do they get there?
Those from Coapa are in position 6 with 11 units. On the other hand, Guadalajara are fourth in the table with 13 units. Winning a friendly game against León in the United States by 2 to 0. But they have two consecutive losses in the regular tournament, the last time they lost to Rayados 1 to 2.