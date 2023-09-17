As Roma vs Empoli FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AS Roma vs Empoli FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AS Roma vs Empoli FC live, as well as the latest information from Olimpic Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match AS Roma vs Empoli FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch AS Roma vs Empoli FC match live on TV and online?
The AS Roma vs Empoli FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is AS Roma vs Empoli FC?
This is the kick-off time for the AS Roma vs Empoli FC match on September 17, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Empoli FC
One of the players to watch out for at Empoli FC is Francesco Caputo, the 36-year-old Italian-born center forward has played three games so far in Serie A 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not managed to assist, but he also does not score goals.
Key player at AS Roma
One of the most outstanding players in AS Roma is Andrea Belotti, the 29-year-old Italian-born center forward, has played three games in the current edition of Serie A, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against; Salernitana on two occasions.
History AS Roma vs Empoli FC
In total, the two teams have met 34 times, AS Roma dominates the record with 24 wins, there have been six draws and Empoli FC have won four meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by AS Roma with 62 goals to Empoli FC's 28.
Actuality - Empoli FC
Empoli FC has been developing a very bad role in the current edition of Serie A, because after playing a total of three matches, it is in the 20th position in the standings with zero points, this after not winning any match, not drawing any and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -5, this not scoring goals and conceding five.
Freiburg 3 - 2 Empoli FC
- Last five matches
Empoli FC 1 - 2 Cittadella
Empoli FC 0 - 1 Hellas Verona
Monza 2 - 0 Empoli FC
Empoli FC 0 - 2 Juventus
Actuality - AS Roma
AS Roma AS Roma has had a very bad performance in Serie A 2023-2024, because after playing three matches they are in the 18th position in the standings with one point, this score was achieved after not winning any match, drawing one and losing two, in addition they have scored four goals and conceded six, for a goal difference of -2.
Toulouse 2 - 1 AS Roma
- Last five matches
Partizani 1 - 2 AS Roma
AS Roma 2 - 2 Salernitana
Hellas Verona 2 - 1 AS Roma
AS Roma 1 - 2 AC Milan
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico
The match between AS Roma and Empoli FC AS Roma and Empoli FC will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in the city of Rome (Italy), the stadium is where the clubs Associazione Sportiva Roma and Società Sportiva Lazio play their home matches, it was built in 1953 and has a capacity for approximately 72,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match As Roma vs Empoli FC, valid for matchday four of Serie A 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
