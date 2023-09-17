Queretaro vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Queretaro vs Puebla Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Queretaro - Puebla live on TV, your options are: TUDN
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App
Last lineup Queretaro
Fernando Tapia; Jaime Gómez, Emanuel Gularte, Óscar Manzanárez, Raúl Sandoval; Kevin Escamilla, Federico Lértora; Pablo Barrera, Camilo Sanvezzo, Jordan Sierra; Ettson Ayón.
Last lineup Puebla
J. Rodríguez; G. Ferraréis, S. Olmedo, G. Silva, B. Angulo; K. Velasco, P. González, D. de Buen, D. Álvarez; M. Barragán, G. Martínez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Querétaro vs Puebla will be Víctor Alfonso Cáceres; Christian Kiabek Espinosa, first line; Rodrigo René Sansores, second line; Aldo Ballesteros, fourth assistant.
How does Puebla arrive?
On the other hand, Puebla has the same number of points as today's opponent (7) and has accumulated two wins in a row. However, despite the points and the streak, the Puebla team has had a poor soccer performance since last year's tournament. On the previous matchday, La Franja, now coached by Gerardo Espinoza, achieved a resounding 3-0 home win against Xolos de Tijuana. Puebla's only two victories in this tournament have been at home.
How does Queretaro arrive?
Queretaro, coached by Maurgo Gerk, comes into this matchday in thirteenth place in the Apertura 2023 general table, with just seven points from two wins, one draw and three defeats, averaging one point per game. In their most recent match, Querétaro lost 5-0 to defending champions Tigres, where the Gallos Blancos disappeared for the entire 90 minutes.
Matchday 8
We are already halfway through this Liga MX competition! And today, to continue with the Sunday matchday of this Apertura 2023, we will have a match between the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro who will host La Franja del Puebla.The Querétaro team wants to take advantage of the home match and the bad pace of the Puebla team. Both teams want to go for the victory in this new matchday and give a joy to their respective fans.;
The match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium
The match Queretaro vs Puebla will be played at the Corregidora Stadium which is located in the City of Queretaro, Queretaro. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm (ET).
