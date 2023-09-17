AEK vs Olympiakos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Greek Super League 2023
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow Olympiakos vs PAOK

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AEK vs Olympiakos as well as the latest information from the Opap Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

How to watch AEK vs Olympiakos?

If you want to watch AEK vs Olympiakos live on TV, it will not be possible to follow the game on TV. 


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is AEK vs Olympiakos in Greece Superliga?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM 

Bolivia: 1:30 PM 

 

Brazil: 2:30 PM

 

Chile: 2:30 PM 

 

Colombia: 12:30 AM

 

Ecuador: 12:30 AM 

 

United States (ET): 1:30 PM

 

Spain: 8:30 PM

 

Mexico: 12:30 AM 

 

Paraguay: 12:30 PM 

 

Peru: 12:30 AM in

 

Uruguay: 13:30 PM

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Olympiacos

Georgios Masouras, 29-year-old attacker, international with the Greek national team. He has scored six goals in the last five games he has played. He has just scored two goals in this break with his national team. He is currently the top scorer in the Greek Super League with three goals.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at AEK

Nordin Amrabat is now in his third season in Greece after playing for Watford, PSV and Al Nassr. The 26-year-old Moroccan striker came on late in the game and scored from the penalty spot to complete AEK's comeback.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

How is Olympiacos coming along?

Olympiacos has beaten Lamia 4-0 and is now in full in the Greek league with 9/9 points. They have also scored 10 goals and have not conceded a single goal. They are the sole leaders in the Greek Super League. They have not lost an official match since April 26th.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

How is AEK coming along?

This team was left out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League after losing in the last round of the Playoffs. In their last match they came from a 2-3 win over Volos in a match they had to come from behind and also played more than 1 hour of the match with one player less. They are currently sixth with four points and have one game in hand.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Background

Numerous clashes between the two teams with a favorable balance for Olympiacos, which has won 50 times. AEK has won 26 times, while 22 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2023 in a match that ended in a goalless draw.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Opap Arena located in Athens. It was inaugurated in September 2022 and has a capacity for 32500 spectators.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

AEK and Olympiacos will meet in the fourth round of the Greek Super League.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of AEK vs Olympiakos in Greek Superliga

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo