AEK vs Olympiakos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Greek Super League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Olympiakos vs PAOK
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AEK vs Olympiakos as well as the latest information from the Opap Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch AEK vs Olympiakos?
If you want to watch AEK vs Olympiakos live on TV, it will not be possible to follow the game on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is AEK vs Olympiakos in Greece Superliga?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 AM
Ecuador: 12:30 AM
United States (ET): 1:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 AM
Paraguay: 12:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 AM in
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
Watch out for this player at Olympiacos
Georgios Masouras, 29-year-old attacker, international with the Greek national team. He has scored six goals in the last five games he has played. He has just scored two goals in this break with his national team. He is currently the top scorer in the Greek Super League with three goals.
Watch out for this player at AEK
Nordin Amrabat is now in his third season in Greece after playing for Watford, PSV and Al Nassr. The 26-year-old Moroccan striker came on late in the game and scored from the penalty spot to complete AEK's comeback.
How is Olympiacos coming along?
Olympiacos has beaten Lamia 4-0 and is now in full in the Greek league with 9/9 points. They have also scored 10 goals and have not conceded a single goal. They are the sole leaders in the Greek Super League. They have not lost an official match since April 26th.
How is AEK coming along?
This team was left out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League after losing in the last round of the Playoffs. In their last match they came from a 2-3 win over Volos in a match they had to come from behind and also played more than 1 hour of the match with one player less. They are currently sixth with four points and have one game in hand.
Background
Numerous clashes between the two teams with a favorable balance for Olympiacos, which has won 50 times. AEK has won 26 times, while 22 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2023 in a match that ended in a goalless draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Opap Arena located in Athens. It was inaugurated in September 2022 and has a capacity for 32500 spectators.
Preview of the match
AEK and Olympiacos will meet in the fourth round of the Greek Super League.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of AEK vs Olympiakos in Greek Superliga
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.