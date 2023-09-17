Lorient vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1
Photo: Disclosure/Monaco

11:43 PMan hour ago

Watch Lorient vs Monaco Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Lorient vs Monaco match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:38 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Régis Le Bris!

"Benjamin is here. With eight weeks and three days of preparation, we are reaching a point where he is ready to go. ready to apply," stated Régis Le Bris, FCL coach, in a press conference on Friday. "He went through several stages of preparation. He is in good condition. It will be that he will be in the group this weekend? É possible. He is eligible. He can play on the left wing or as an attacking midfielder on the left side. We don't know how long it will be. He will be able to take it, but he will not start as holder. We need to gradually build his integration into the group,” said the coach about Mendy, formerly of Manchester City.

"Our work is You will play football at a high level and perform in environments that can sometimes be favorable and other times hostile," concluded Régis Le Bris. "We must accept the fact that people express their opinions. If opinions are expressed in a lawful manner, it is valid. It is their right, and we must play football. I have no problem with that. I have no prejudices regarding the subject. public reception. I believe things can go well. The tense atmosphere? I'm not afraid of that. It will be How can these messages affect you? Benjamin went through a previous media campaign of a completely different kind. Today, the case is closed, and we want to focus on football. High-level players have built their careers facing difficulties, where they need to stand out from the crowd, so they are used to being criticized."

11:33 PM2 hours ago

Probably Lorient!

Mvogo; Mendy, Laporte and Talbi; Kalulu, Abergel, Ponceau and Le Goff; Faivre and Paigis; Doucoure.
11:28 PM2 hours ago

How does Lorient arrive?

 Lorient has won just one game in Ligue 1. The team has five points and is 11th in the standings. tournament placement.
11:23 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Caio Henrique!

"I'm very happy, because I fulfilled a childhood dream when I wore this shirt for the first time. This is This is what we all want when we are young in Brazil. So I was very happy to have been called up. My family was obviously proud of me, yeah. It's an indescribable and unique feeling. But I hope to see more caps in the future."

"Ligue 1 is One of the best leagues in the world in my opinion, it has progressed a lot in recent years with a very high technical level in particular. I know that the Brazilian team follows the games of the French first division, so I will continue working to have hope of returning there."

"Now I knew some players I had played with at U23 level, and I also knew players I faced. I felt good and well integrated, because everyone left me to my own devices. willing. I'm very happy because I was very calm and in good condition to work. Everything went well for me, even though it was something new."

"I think the big change this season is; above all mental. The team works hard every day to be ready for every game. We give everything to make the collective shine. And by working hard, we hope to continue achieving results. It will be It will be very difficult against Lorient, but we will have to give everything to get the three points."

"With Vandi we can use our qualities more, this allows us to bring more offensive play on the flanks. Furthermore, he already has scored a goal! We feel very good about this game philosophy."

"I don't think the momentum will be broken after this international break in September. All the players who left for international missions returned with the same state of mind. We have resumed work here and the objective is to return to playing internationally. So we have to continue to perform well."

"I feel good in the game system defended by the coach, who wants to play offensively. With Vandi we can use our qualities more, this allows us to bring more offensive play on the flanks. Furthermore, he already has scored a goal! We feel very good about this game philosophy."

"The team's goal is to finish as high as possible. We know it will be It's very difficult to finish first, because there is so much to do. lots of good teams. But we are working hard every day to achieve this and to get back to normal. Champions League in particular."

"As in every season, I set goals for myself, whether they be the number of assists or the number of goals I want to score. The coach also has some for me, and they're identical, so I'll give everything to get them."

"I feel good here, I've been here for a long time. It's been three years and now I know the Club, the people there, very well. work. I had the opportunity to progress here, but also to experience my first internationalization in Brazil. I'm very grateful for it and I have to keep it that way, but I'm at peace.”

"No, there is no competition with Golo ’ (smile). I'm always happy to give an assist or score, but the most important thing is to help. help the team. I'm not focused on my personal statistics. We know that the important thing for AS Monaco is; win games and that's why you need to win games. You need to schedule and provide assistance. But no matter who does it, it's true. It is the collective that takes precedence. There are It's a very good state of mind in the locker room."

11:18 PM2 hours ago

Probably Monaco!

Kohn; Singo, Maripán, Magassa and Vanderson; Fofana, Camara and Caio Henrique; Minamino and Golovin; Ben Yedder.
11:13 PM2 hours ago

How will Monaco arrive?

Monaco arrives for the game with morale. The team has not yet lost in the Ligue 1 season and is leader with 10 points.
11:08 PM2 hours ago

MONACO!

11:03 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Stade Yves Allainmat

The Lorient vs Monaco game will be played at Stade Yves Allainmat, with a capacity of 18110 people.
10:58 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Ligue 1: Lorient vs Monaco live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
