Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Bournemouth vs Chelsea in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bournemouth vs Chelsea match in the Premier League.
What time is Bournemouth vs Chelsea match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Chelsea of September 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 07:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Spain: 16:00 hours
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live
The match will be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo.
If you want to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, it will be streamed nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 5 wins for Bournemouth, 1 draw and 15 for Chelsea.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 1 win has gone to Bournemouth, while Chelsea have 3 wins and a somewhat uneven scoreline, with only 1 draw in the last 5 meetings.
AFC Bournemouth 1 - 3 Chelsea, May 6, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 0 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 27, 2022, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 1 - 2 Chelsea, Jul. 27, 2021, Friendly Match
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Chelsea, Feb. 29, 2020, English Premier League
Chelsea 0 - 1 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 14, 2019, English Premier League
Watch out for this Bournemouth player.
England attacker, 26 year old Dominic Solanke has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
The 28-year-old Jamaican attacker with England nationality, Raheem Sterling has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
How are Chelsea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Luton Town, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest, Sep. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 1 AFC Wimbledon, Aug. 30, 2023, English League Cup
Chelsea 3 - 0 Luton Town, Aug. 25, 2023, English Premier League
West Ham United 3 - 1 Chelsea, Aug. 20, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool, Aug. 13, 2023, 2023, English Premier League
How are Bournemouth coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-3 against Swansea City, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brentford 2 - 2 AFC Bournemouth, Sep. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Swansea City 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Aug. 29, 2023, English League Cup
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 3 - 1 AFC Bournemouth, Aug. 19, 2023, England Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 1 - 1 West Ham United, Aug. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League match. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 09:00.