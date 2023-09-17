Sevilla vs Las Palmas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: Sevilla

11:45 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Las Palmas live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Las Palmas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-PizJuan. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:40 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Las Palmas live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Sevilla vs Las Palmas can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

11:35 PMan hour ago

What time is Sevilla vs Las Palmas matchday 5 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Las Palmas match on September 178, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 3:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 0430 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Sevilla Statement

José Luis Mendilibar spoke ahead of the game: "Well, he's been with the group for two weeks, it's not the same as doing it individually. It's not just him. The coaching staff have told him what we ask of a central defender, our soccer diary because he can be very good, very bad, but not all teams play the same way. The things that can change from us to other teams where he has been, I have talked to him as I have talked to everyone, one more. I've asked him about his stud as well. He makes him treat you like one more. If he plays or not, you will see him on Sunday", commented the Basque. As for the reception from the stands, the coach has no doubts: "If he plays or comes out, they will applaud him for sure".

"I haven't been with him long, I don't know. I've had good people, a hundred and some times international, they are all important, no matter where you have arrived. The one who seems to be able to give you less, gives you more. I hope he is important for what he gives us day by day in the dressing room and on the field. I wouldn't classify being more important depending on where he has played."

"The profile is given to you by them. The captain is not the one who gets the armband. He can be. There are people who can be captain just by talking the talk, they don't have to be the one who talks the most in the dressing room. Let's see what he can give us in all situations. If he can give us in all areas, he will be a good signing. I hope he helps his teammates and especially the young players to be better players."

"Jesus has recovered and Marcao, Nianzou and Acuña are still in the dry dock. Marcao will start training next week with the group and Marcos won't take too long either. Tanguy will be the one to start later."

"Otherwise they wouldn't be here. They are ready. Pedrosa was good last game and Juanlu of course. He's going to be a player who is going to grow and go up."

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Las Palmas' last lineup

Álvaro Vallés; Araujo, Marmol, Alex Suárez, Cardona; Kirian, Loiodice, Jonathan Viera; Pejiño, Munir, Kaba.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

Sevilla's final lineup.

Dmitrović; Montiel, Gudelj, Badé, Acuña; Fernando, Gueye; Ocampos, Bryan Gil, Papu Gómez; En-Nesyri. 
11:15 PM2 hours ago

How does Las Palmas arrive?

Las Palmas also played their last duel against Girona, in this match the team lost by the minimum, so they urgently need to get three points.

11:10 PM2 hours ago

How does Sevilla arrive?

Sevilla arrives after a defeat against Girona where the team fell in this same building two goals to one, the Sevillian team will go with everything to get three points, after a week of rest.

11:05 PM2 hours ago

The match Sevilla vs Las Palmas will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Sevilla vs Las Palmas will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
11:05 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Sevilla vs Las Palmas live stream, corresponding to Matchday 5 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan, at 12:30 pm.
