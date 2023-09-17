Twente vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Ajax Lineup
Ajax may field the following players in order to contest the clash against Twente. Gorter, Devyne, Sutalo, Hato, Gaston, Tahirovic, Van den Boomen, Hlynsson, Mikautadze, Carlos Borges and Brobbey.
Twente Lineup
Twente can field the following players in order to play against Ajax. Unnerstall, Sampsted, Bruns, Propper, Youri, Kjolo, Michal, Rots, Steijns, Vlap and Ugalde.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Uruguay: 9:30 horas
Argentina: 8:30 horas
Bolivia: 7:30 horas
Brasil: 8:30 horas
Chile: 8:30 horas
Colombia: 6:30 horas
Ecuador: 6:30 horas
USA (ET): 7:30 horas
Spain: 14:30 horas
Mexico: 6:30 horas
Paraguay: 8:30 horas
Peru: 6:30 horas
Uruguay: 9:30 horas
Ajax Clasiffication
Ajax is in eleventh position with five points out of a possible nine. In three matchdays they have achieved only one victory and two draws, having two games in arrears that will be made up in the next few days. As visitors, they have played only two matches where they have not won on any occasion, only two draws. Ajax has two games less than some of its rivals, but despite that, five points out of a possible nine are not good numbers for a team that wants to fight for the Eredivisie title. To start the comeback, a good away win against Twente would be a huge boost.
Twente Clasiffication
Twente are in fourth position with nine points out of a possible nine. In three matchdays they have achieved a full house of victories, having two suspended matches that they will have to make up in the next few days. At home, they have played only one match where they have won on one occasion. This year, Twente has had a good start to the season, very exciting for their fans who can even consider fighting for a place in the Champions League or for the league title.
Ajax last match
Ajax is not having a good start to the season and is a far cry from the Dutch side of previous seasons. In their last match they drew 0-0 away to Fortuna Sittard. A match in which there were no goals but there were chances of all colors. First, Noslin missed a penalty for the home side, who missed a great opportunity to take the lead. Before the break, Brobbey scored for Ajax in the 49th minute of the first half but the goal was disallowed by the referee so it did not go in the scoreboard. There were many chances and few goals throughout the match, in addition to two injuries for the home team, where Dijks and Cordoba were injured in the 72nd and 87th minute, respectively.
Twente Last match
Twente is living good momentum this season after getting an away win against Volendam by 0-2. From the first half hour, the visitors put the visitors on the back foot with Steijn's goal to calm down the home side and put the home team in a hurry, who tried a few chances on the wings and with passes behind the defenders' backs but got nothing. In the last minutes, Van Wolfswinkel put the final goal to seal the game and give the three points to Twente to place them in third place in the Eredivisie.
