Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Image: Marseille

12:34 AM30 minutes ago

12:29 AM35 minutes ago

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Marseille vs Toulouse live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:24 AM40 minutes ago

Referee

François Letexier will be the referee for the match, with Mehdi Rahmouni and Cyril Mugnier as assistants. The VAR will be led by Jerémie Pignard, with Jérémy Stinat as assistant.
12:19 AMan hour ago

Probable Toulouse

Toulouse's probable team for the match is: Restes, Costa, Nicolaisen and Diarra; Desler, Casseres, Sierro and Suazo; Gelabert, Aboukhlal and Magri.
12:14 AMan hour ago

Probable Marseille

Olympique's probable team for the match is: López, Clauss, Gigot, Mbemba and Renan Lodi; Sarr, Rongier, Veretout and Correa; Ndiaye and Aubameyang.
12:09 AMan hour ago

Injuries

Olympique will be without Pedro Ruiz, Kondogbia and Murillo, who are all injured. Toulouse's Cissoko, Flemmings, Skytta and Zanden are out injured.
12:04 AMan hour ago

Ligue 1

Olympique are fourth on eight points, level on points with Lille, Metz and PSG, two below leaders Monaco and one below Nice. Toulouse are in 13th place with five points, level with Lorient and Le Havre, one below Strasbourg and two below Rennes, Reims and Stade Brestois.
11:59 PMan hour ago

Last matches: Toulouse

Toulouse have drawn two and lost one of their last games. On the 19th, they drew 1-1 at home to PSG, with Mbappé opening the scoring and Aboukhlal equalizing. On the 27th, the defeat came 2-0 away to Strasbourg, with goals from Emegha and Bellegarde. And on Sunday (3), at home, the draw was 2-2 with Clermont, with goals from Aboukhlal and Magri, while Kyei and Ogier got the equalizer.
11:54 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Marseille

Olympique Marseille come into the match with two draws and one win in their last games. On August 18, away from home, the draw was 2-2 with Metz, with goals from Soglo and Vitinha, while Sabaly and Mikataudze equalized. On the 26th, in August, the win was 2-0 against Stade Brestois, with goals from Mbemba and Sarr. And on September 1, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Nantes, with Sarr opening the scoring and Mohamed equalizing.
11:49 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 match: Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

