Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Referee
François Letexier will be the referee for the match, with Mehdi Rahmouni and Cyril Mugnier as assistants. The VAR will be led by Jerémie Pignard, with Jérémy Stinat as assistant.
Probable Toulouse
Toulouse's probable team for the match is: Restes, Costa, Nicolaisen and Diarra; Desler, Casseres, Sierro and Suazo; Gelabert, Aboukhlal and Magri.
Probable Marseille
Olympique's probable team for the match is: López, Clauss, Gigot, Mbemba and Renan Lodi; Sarr, Rongier, Veretout and Correa; Ndiaye and Aubameyang.
𝙑𝙚𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚 de match pour nos 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘀 ! 🔥#OMTFC pic.twitter.com/FDRC4yG5an— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 16, 2023
Injuries
Olympique will be without Pedro Ruiz, Kondogbia and Murillo, who are all injured. Toulouse's Cissoko, Flemmings, Skytta and Zanden are out injured.
Ligue 1
Olympique are fourth on eight points, level on points with Lille, Metz and PSG, two below leaders Monaco and one below Nice. Toulouse are in 13th place with five points, level with Lorient and Le Havre, one below Strasbourg and two below Rennes, Reims and Stade Brestois.
Last matches: Toulouse
Toulouse have drawn two and lost one of their last games. On the 19th, they drew 1-1 at home to PSG, with Mbappé opening the scoring and Aboukhlal equalizing. On the 27th, the defeat came 2-0 away to Strasbourg, with goals from Emegha and Bellegarde. And on Sunday (3), at home, the draw was 2-2 with Clermont, with goals from Aboukhlal and Magri, while Kyei and Ogier got the equalizer.
Last Matches: Marseille
Olympique Marseille come into the match with two draws and one win in their last games. On August 18, away from home, the draw was 2-2 with Metz, with goals from Soglo and Vitinha, while Sabaly and Mikataudze equalized. On the 26th, in August, the win was 2-0 against Stade Brestois, with goals from Mbemba and Sarr. And on September 1, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Nantes, with Sarr opening the scoring and Mohamed equalizing.
